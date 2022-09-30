Double blow for Putin as Ukraine kills two more of his top commanders and begins to encircle Lyman

Two more Russian military and intelligence figures have been killed, bringing even more grief to Vladimir Putin as Ukraine’s armed forces push deeper into the eastern Donbas region to liberate more occupied territory.

The first, Aleksei Nagin, was a well-respected commander in the infamous PMC Wagner Group, a private army headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Putin, who has been instrumental in supporting Russia’s invasion.

Nagin, a three-time Order of Valor winner, was killed on September 20 when Ukrainian troops advanced further into Donetsk and repelled Russian forces.

Meanwhile, in the southern region of Kherson, Colonel Aleksei Katerinichev, a career FSB secret service officer and deputy head of Russia’s occupying forces in Kherson, was hit today in a ‘spot’ attack by a HIMARS missile, according to a report by the Russian news agency.

Katerinichev was a veteran of more than 20 counterterrorism operations and a key architect of Russian operations in southern Ukraine.

The deaths of highly estimated military personnel just 10 days apart underscore the fragility of Putin’s ‘military operation’, even as Russia’s warmongering president today signed agreements formally incorporating Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions into the Russian Federation. Russian.

Russia is only partially in control of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, while Putin’s troops in the key town of Lyman, north of Donetsk, have been almost completely encircled by Ukrainian forces in the latest counter-offensive.

Aleksei Nagin (L) was a well-respected commander in the infamous PMC Wagner Group, a private army headed by close Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin. Aleksei Katerinichev (R) was a career FSB secret service officer and deputy head of Russia’s occupation forces in Kherson.

Nagin was a distinguished soldier, having seen combat in Chechnya and Georgia with the Russian army before signing a contract with PMC Wagner as a mercenary.

A junkyard of destroyed military vehicles near Izyum, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, September 29, 2022

(LR) Moscow-appointed Kherson region chiefs Vladimir Saldo and Zaporizhzhia region Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin and Lugansk separatist leader Leonid Pasechnik react after signing treaties that formally annex four regions of Ukraine

Nagin’s death represents a significant blow to PMC Wagner, who posthumously awarded the veteran combatant his Platinum Star award.

Nagin was a distinguished soldier who had fought in Chechnya and Georgia with the Russian army before signing a contract with PMC Wagner as a mercenary and deploying to both Syria and Libya.

He was also posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Russia, and was designated a hero of the so-called Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR).

Meanwhile, Katerinichev held the post of first deputy chairman of the Moscow-based Kherson civilian military administration, effectively making him the second-in-command of the partially occupied region.

Russia completed its plan to formally annex large swathes of Ukrainian territory on Thursday when Putin signed an official decree recognizing the incorporation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson into the Russian Federation.

The president was photographed today celebrating in Moscow after signing the documents together with the pro-Russian chiefs of each partially controlled area, where sham referendums were held in a pathetic attempt to legitimize the annexation.

But the seemingly jubilant scene in the Russian capital belied the desperate situation facing many of Putin’s troops charged with holding the newly annexed territories.

Several Russian units are currently trapped in the town of Lyman in northern Donetsk, with Ukrainian forces surrounding their positions and only a small spit of land through which to retreat deeper into Donetsk.

The Moscow soldier spent weeks and suffered considerable losses in the midst of his attempt to retrieve Lyman in the spring.

DPR leader Denis Pushilin confirmed this morning that several settlements near Lyman had been attacked by Ukrainian troops, hours before he met with Putin to celebrate the annexation.

DPR leader Denis Pushilin (2-R) confirmed this morning that several settlements near Lyman had been attacked by Ukrainian troops, hours before meeting Putin (C) to celebrate the annexation (pictured)

A Ukrainian soldier looks out from a tank, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in the frontline town of Lyman, Donetsk region (file photo)

‘Friends, the news about [Lyman] it’s disturbing [Ukrainian military] is doing everything possible to somehow overshadow a historical event for us, Pushilin said.

‘Svatovo is under our control, but it is periodically attacked. Yampol and Drobyshevo are not fully controlled by us.

‘Our guys are fighting, we are gathering reserves, we must resist, but the enemy has also committed a large force. Very unpleasant news, but we must take a serious look at the situation and draw conclusions from our mistakes. We will take care of everything!

The pro-Russian Rybar Telegram Channel said “the cauldron” around Lyman has almost completely closed.

“If emergency measures are not taken in the near future to unblock Liman and transfer a significant part of the reserves, then the city, along with its defenders, will fall,” Rybar wrote, while the military correspondent for the pro-Kremlin newspaper ‘Komsomolskaya Pravda Alexander Kots called the situation “critical”.