Double Bay real estate agent Jade Grech sent appalling texts to woman he secretly filmed having sex

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Confrontational WhatsApp messages show a woman’s tense exchange with her lover after he secretly sent her recorded video of sex.

Real estate agent Jade Grech, 39, recorded a video of herself and the woman without her permission, then sent her a one-minute, 16-second clip in February 2021.

Mr Grech – who sold prestigious real estate in the east of the city – left the woman stunned. “Can you please ask me before you include these things?” she said.

Grech replied by sending her back a single emoji of a face screaming in fear, followed by two tearful emoticons.

“It makes me uncomfortable,” the woman said.

Jade Grech responded to the woman’s concerns about his secret sex film with a series of emojis (above)

“You are the love of my life,” Mr Grech replied according to reports first published by the Daily Telegraph. “You don’t trust me.”

“I feel like it’s a private matter between you and me,” she replied. He then replied with yet another emoji.

Court records from the Daily Mail Australia show Grech pleaded guilty to intentionally recording an intimate image without permission earlier this year.

He also admitted to recording conversations with the woman after a device was found in her car.

The woman called the police on March 9 after an argument the night before.

Grech (pictured) pleads guilty to intentionally recording an intimate image without permission, but escaped a mental health conviction

Grech pleaded guilty to two charges but escaped a conviction in court on Sept. 16. The violations were eventually dismissed on mental health grounds.

He was instructed to continue therapy with his psychologist, continue consultations with his primary care physician and follow their instructions.

Grech was hit with a two-year arrest warrant for domestic violence that prohibited him from assaulting, threatening, stalking, harassing or intimidating the woman.

It is known that he was also resigned from the Double Bay real estate agency where he was employed.