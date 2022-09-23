Double Bay real estate agent Jade Grech charges dropped after secretly filming sex with girlfriend

His ex-girlfriend said she was ‘devastated’ when his charges were dismissed

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman whose boyfriend filmed them having sex without her consent has shared her outrage after a judge dismissed his charges on mental health grounds.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, confronted 39-year-old Jade Grech after he sent her a video via Whatsapp.

The woman said she expected to be called as a witness at Grech’s trial – which was set to begin on September 26 – but was “stunned” to learn that his case was already in court.

Jade Grech, 39, (pictured) pleaded guilty to secretly recording conversations with his ex-girlfriend and filming her having sex. Grech’s charges were dismissed on mental health grounds

“For over a year I was preparing to have my day in court,” she said the Daily Telegraph.

‘That that is taken away without my input is not only disappointing, it also makes me angry.

“I feel totally let down and I don’t know why the charges were dropped.”

The woman only got a call from police after Grech changed his plea to guilty on Sept. 16.

Hornsby Local Court was informed that in February last year the woman had received a 1-minute, 16-second video via Whatsapp from Grech showing the couple having sex.

The woman confronted Grech with the response, “Can you please ask me before you take these things,” to which he replied with a screaming face emoji.

After the woman explained that she was “uncomfortable,” Grech texted back, “You are the love of my life. You don’t trust me’.

“I feel like it’s a private matter between you and me,” the woman replied.

The court heard that Grech washed and cleaned the woman’s car and left before waking up at his apartment in Macquarie Park on March 8 last year.

The woman confronted Grech after being given the 1 minute 16 second video. Grech replied, ‘you are the love of my life, you don’t trust me’. (photo, mock-up of their text exchange)

After returning to the apartment later that evening, the woman and Grech got into an argument. She called the police early the next morning.

Police arrested Grech and found the woman’s car keys and a USB containing secret recordings in his pocket, the court heard.

In a statement to police, the woman said she had discovered more intimate recordings of her.

Grech pleaded guilty to intentionally recording an image without permission and recording conversations with the woman after a device was found in her car.

Magistrate Robyn Denes dismissed Grech’s charges, including charges of habitual assault and damage to property, on mental health grounds.

Grech was released into the care of his psychologist and is subject to a two-year domestic violence warrant to protect the woman.