Double Bay glamour couple end their engagement after a few months

Sydney’s eastern suburbs have been rocked by the collapse of yet another high-profile couple just weeks after Kirsten and Jean-Marc Carriol split.

Businessman Ben Mills and his fashion blogger fiancée Carmen Hamilton have quietly split up just months after getting engaged in February.

Friends of the former couple confirmed their split Emerald city, with a saying: ‘There is no bitterness or hostility; the relationship just ran its course.’

Double Bay glamor couple Ben Mills (left) and Carmen Hamilton (right) have reportedly called it quits just months after getting engaged in February.

Mills, co-founder of the trendy Double Bay wellness center Shelter, has apparently returned to his hometown of Perth while recovering from the split.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has taken a break from her usual schedule of attending beauty and fashion events.

Hamilton runs the successful fashion blog The Chronicles of Her and is also a regular contributor to Vogue Australia.

Mills, co-founder of the trendy Double Bay wellness center Shelter, has apparently returned to his hometown of Perth as he recovers from the split

Hamilton has taken a break from her usual schedule of attending beauty and fashion events

Hamilton runs the fashion blog The Chronicles of Her and is also a regular contributor to Vogue

The reported split of Mills and Hamilton comes weeks after businessman Jean-Marc Cariol and his skincare mogul Kirsten ended their 20-year marriage.

The pair, once considered Sydney’s “original It couple,” are reportedly divorced, with Jean-Marc staying in their marital home in Vaucluse while Kirsten living in a property in Paddington.

They share joint custody of their two children.

It was revealed last month that businessman Jean-Marc Carriol and his skincare mogul Kirsten (pictured together), once considered Sydney’s “original It couple,” had ended their 20-year marriage.

The former couple now live separately, Confidential reports, with Jean-Marc staying in their marital home in Vaucluse while Kirsten (pictured) lives in a property in Paddington

The news of their recent split apparently came as a shock to their circle of friends, with one telling Sunday confidential in August: “We all can’t believe their marriage has ended.”

The breakup of Mills and Hamilton also comes a year after a high society love triangle sent Sydney’s eastern suburbs into a daze.

In late 2021, eyebrows rose when socialite Hollie Nasser announced she was dating investment banker Charlie Aitken, the husband of her best friend Ellie.

In late 2021, eyebrows rose when socialite Hollie Nasser announced she was dating investment banker Charlie Aitken, the husband of her best friend Ellie. Complicating matters further was the fact that Mr. Aitken had business with Mrs. Nasser’s investor, Christopher. (Pictured L-R: Christopher, Hollie, Ellie and Charlie)

The relationship began shortly after Charlie and Ellie’s marriage broke up.

Complicating matters further was the fact that Mr. Aitken had business with Mrs. Nasser’s investor, Christopher.

Mrs. Nasser and Mr. Aitken were in a love bubble for several months.

The Nassers and Aitkens were two of Sydney’s power couples before a scandalous love triangle tore them apart. (Left: Ellie and Charlie, right: Hollie and Christopher)

They tried to take it easy, but intense public scrutiny of their relationship created a level of pressure they hadn’t expected—or didn’t know how to handle.

She reportedly confided in friends that she was struggling with all the attention the relationship brought her.

“She never wanted it,” said a friend. “She just wanted to be a mother again. Hollie just wants to get on with her life.’

Hollie confirmed in May that she had separated from Charlie, telling The Sunday Telegraph that the romance was over and she was focusing on her children.