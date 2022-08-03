Doting dad Prince William is seen comforting Princess Charlotte, 7, at the Commonwealth Games

Prince William was caught in love with his daughter Princess Charlotte when the young royal attended the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham yesterday.

The seven-year-old princess was also joined by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, as she watched the swimming, hockey and gymnastics.

Royal fans noted how William’s pride was evident, with one tweet: ‘He’s a great dad.

Another wrote: ‘I love this natural interaction of daddy and daughter.’ A third added: ‘Love Charlotte loves her daddy William.’

The excitement of the day seemed to overwhelm seven-year-old Princess Charlotte (pictured center) at times, and she was hit with her head in her hands

However, her father, Prince William, 40, (pictured, right) was bent over to talk to his daughter, gently touching her hair and talking to her

The outing, which saw Charlotte (center) attending the Commonwealth Games with her parents Kate Middleton (left) and Prince William (right), marked Charlotte’s first public performance without her brothers Prince George (8) and Prince Louis (4 ).

The caring dad leaned forward to comfort and hug Princess Charlotte after she got restless during the hockey league

The Duke of Cambridge hugged his daughter in a moment that garnered praise from royal fans

During the trip, the trio was caught encouraging swimmers at the Sandwell Aquatics Center. They also attended a hockey game, where the excitement of the day seemed to overwhelm the young royal a bit.

Photos show the princess, who was wearing a £44 Rachel Riley dress, looking a little tired as she sits with her head in her hands. Fortunately, Prince William was there to comfort his daughter.

The duke was tricked as he tenderly pulled a lock of his daughter’s hair from her face as he spoke to the younger.

Another image shows William cradling the back of Charlotte’s head in his hand, while her mother Kate Middleton joins the conversation.

Despite looking a little tired at times, the seven-year-old also enjoyed the activity during the day.

Royal fans read about the adorable interactions between father and daughter, calling Charlotte a ‘daddy’s girl’

Charlotte, who is thought to be a huge sports fan, and who made a video message with her father last week for the Lionesses ahead of their Euro 2022 final, seemed animated at times as she watched the action.

At another event during the day, she sat next to the Duchess, wearing her £1,945 white Alexander McQueen trouser suit for the outing, as they watched swimming.

The youngster was seen clapping, sticking out her tongue and gasping at moments of action as Kate appeared to explain the action to her.

As the Cambridges rose from their seats to leave the Aquatics Centre, a beaming Charlotte was seen giving William a thumbs-up gesture.

Prince William (right) watches as Princess Charlotte wipes her face with her hands as she watches a hockey game with her parents

At one point, the seven-year-old was seen putting her hands around the shoulders of Kate Middleton (left) and Prince William (right).

Feeling tense! Princess Charlotte bit her lip as she and her parents, Kate and Prince William, applauded at the Birmingham event

Thumbs up for a great day out! The little royal seemed to be having a good time at the event and offered her father an enthusiastic gesture after the swimming competitions

After the trip to the Aquatics Centre, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a program to support young athletes.

Princess Charlotte was photographed on her best behavior shaking hands with SportsAid CEO Tim Lawler.

Yesterday were only the last public appearances of Princess Charlotte in recent months. The little royal attended a number of different events to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, she and Prince George took part in their first official engagement at the same time, accompanying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to visit Cardiff in June.

After the trip to the Aquatics Centre, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a program to support young athletes, pictured. Right, shaking hands with Tim Lawler, CEO of SportsAid

Princess Charlotte was at her best when she joined her parents to meet athletes at SportsAid House during the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Senior royals represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Games as she steps back from royal duties. The 96-year-old monarch still resides at her Scottish home, Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire.

Prince Charles replaced his mother at the spectacular opening ceremony and was greeted with cheers as he drove into the stadium in an Aston Martin.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex have so far made a number of appearances at the match, attending yesterday with their children Lady Louise, 18, and James, 14.