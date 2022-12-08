Doria Ragland champions 'emphatic and mature' daughter Meghan Markle in new doc with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s mum has praised her daughter for being so easy going when she remembered meeting Prince Harry for the first time – in the couple’s Netflix documentary.

Doria Ragland spoke about Meghan’s relationship with Harry, describing her son-in-law as a “handsome, six-foot-tall guy with red hair” and “really great manners.”

The 66-year-old also claims her daughter, 40, told her she feels like an ‘older controlling sister’ rather than a mother to her – something she says she has ‘never forgotten’.

She lives in LA and has maintained a close relationship with the couple and her grandchildren – with intimate family photos showing the grandmother with Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, celebrating major milestones, including Archie’s first birthday.

Social worker Doria, who appears in all three episodes, explained that she knew Harry was “the one” after seeing the pair together, explaining that they were “really happy.”

She called her daughter “empathetic” and “very mature,” who “made friends” easily in her childhood

She told the Netflix cameras, “From the start it was oh my god no one is supposed to know. He was just really nice and they looked really happy together like he was the one.

“We had a nice network of women who really helped me raise Meg. She was always so easy going, sympathetic, made friends.

“She was a very empathetic child, very mature. I remember asking Meg if I felt like her mother and she told me I felt like her older controlling sister and I’ve never forgotten that.”

Doria first opened up on the $100 million series with her daughter and Prince Harry – claiming that paparazzi offered her money to sell stories about her daughter.

The yoga teacher also took aim at her ex-husband Thomas Markle, saying she was “amazed” that he had become “part of the circus.”

Doria told interviewers that the past five years have been “challenging,” but she is “ready to make my voice heard.” Pictured with the late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth after Archie’s birth

After her split from Thomas Markle, Doria said she had a ‘good network’ of women who helped raise her daughter

Meghan and Harry share a candid photo with Doria and Archie on his birthday as the privacy-conscious couple released a flurry of family photos and even texts and emails

Meghan, who claims to be a daddy’s girl, recited a poem about divorce and wanting to be part of a “nuclear family” when she was growing up.

Former make-up artist Doria and ex-cameraman Thomas met on the set of General Hospital and married in 1979 – before separating when Meghan was six years old.

Describing herself as a “daddy’s girl” as a child, Meghan said, “I remember feeling lonely as a kid and wanting more people around me.”

She added: “My father lived alone, he had two grown children who had moved out of his home.

“I was a daddy’s girl all my life and I was with him a lot.”

Doria told interviewers that the past five years have been “challenging,” but she is “ready to make my voice heard.”

She said she felt “unsafe” and told the cameras that “there was always someone waiting for her.”

Harry and Meghan kiss in the behind closed doors Netflix series. Harry says he made the decision to marry Meghan ‘with his heart’ because he is ‘his mother’s son’ and claims his wife, who is an American actress, ‘clouded’ his family’s view of her

Meghan described herself as a ‘daddy’s girl’ growing up (pictured with dad Thomas Markle) She recited a poem she wrote at age 12 about divorce in her new Netflix docuseries

Meghan’s school poem about divorce: Two houses, two houses, two kitchens, two telephones. Two buses where I lie, two places where I stay. Moving, moving here and there, Monday through Friday, I’m everywhere. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not that bad, but it often makes me sad. I want to live that nuclear life with a happy father and his loving wife. A picket fence, a shaggy dog, a fireplace with a burning log. But it’s not real, it’s just a dream, I can’t cry or even scream. So here I am with cat number three, life would be easy if there were two of me

“They would take pictures of different parts of, say, a row and say I lived there and she (Meghan) was from there,” she said.

Doria continued: ‘I often felt unsafe, I can’t just walk my dogs, I can’t just go to work, there was always someone waiting for me and following me to work. I was stalked by the paparazzi.

“Once I pulled up and he pulled up next to me, you know, just trying to get a story, you know you can get a lot of money for this. I looked at him like this is my child. I have nothing to say.

“I was absolutely stunned that Tom had become part of this circus. I thought it was a shame that the media got away with this.

“That he would definitely capitalize as a parent, that’s not what you do, that’s not parenting.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Prince Harry talks about the effect Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ divorce had on him.

He explained, “I think most children who are the product of divorced parents have a lot in common – no matter what your background is.

“Being pulled from one place to another or maybe your parents are competitive, or you’re in one place longer than you want to be and you’re less than you want to be in another.”

“It contains everything.”

It comes as Buckingham Palace sources have disputed the Sussexes’ claims that the royals had refused to cooperate with their six-part series released exactly three months after the Queen’s death.

Meghan said she was shocked by the formality of the royal family and showed how she bowed for the first time when she met the queen

Doria appears in all three episodes and talks about Meghan’s relationship with Harry and her childhood for the first time

Episode one began with a targeted attack on Buckingham Palace with an on-screen statement claiming: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the contents of this series”.

But hours after the first three episodes began streaming, royal officials in London insisted they were never asked to comment.

The source was clear that neither Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace nor any member of the family were approached for comment on the content of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series.

The insider added that there will be no official comment from the King or Prince of Wales on the inflammatory content for now, including allegations of racism and “unconscious bias” and a series of barbs targeting Charles, William, Kate Middleton and other royals .

The privacy-conscious couple have given extraordinary access to the streaming giant, including a wealth of photos and footage from their private lives, including those of their children.

There are also private texts and emails they shared during their courtship.

The first three episodes also deal with Harry’s birth and upbringing, and how he blames the media for the failure of his past relationships.

The Sussexes then describe how they get together, get engaged, and then quit as front-line royals.