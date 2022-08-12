Dopey tourists are warned to get away from sparring bison that bring Yellowstone traffic to a halt

Bison attack and injure visitors in Yellowstone National Park more than other animals. According to a 2018 study, photography was the most common reason for bison charging in humans between 2000 and 2015.

However, visitors to the park have suffered injuries and have also encountered death in other incidents, including: falling into geysers and being attacked by bears.

The wildlife in Yellowstone National Park is wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, path, boardwalk, parking lot or in a built-up area, it is advised to give it space and to stay at least 23 meters away from the animals.

Visitors are also warned to stay away from hot springs, with at least 22 people having died since 180 people in and around Yellowstone, according to the park.

1. MAN FALLS IN HOT SPRING

Colin Scott, 23, and of Portland, Oregon, were looking for a place to “hot pot” in the summer of 2013, a term for immersing in the park’s natural thermal features.

His sister Sable Scott said she and her brother left the boardwalk at Pork Chop Geyser, according to a report on the incident.

While filming video with her phone, her brother reached down to check the water temperature but “slipped and fell” into the boiling pool, she said.

Search and rescue officers saw his body in the pool on the day of the accident, but a lightning storm prevented their rescue efforts. The next day, the workers could find no remains.

Deputies called the area where the accident happened – the Norris Geyser basin – “very dangerous” with boiling acidic water. Colin and Sable Scott left the boardwalk and walked a few hundred yards up a hill.

The accident occurred in Yellowstone’s hottest, oldest and most volatile area, where boiling water flows just beneath a thin rock crust.

Previous geological surveys found that the water below the surface measures more than 400 degrees. The water temperature there can reach 199 degrees Fahrenheit — the boiling point for water at the park’s high elevation.

Scott is pictured (center) with family during his recent graduation

2. ELDERLY WOMAN GORED

Another woman, from California, was repeatedly gored by a wild bison in Yellowstone National Park in 2020.

The 72-year-old – who has not been publicly identified – was attacked at the Bridge Bay Campground campground after she approached the wild animal to try to take a photo.

The woman was immediately cared for by park rangers before being flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

A press release from the National Park Service stated that the women came within 10 feet of the bison before she was impaled.

“To be safe around bison, stay at least 25 meters away, move away if they approach, and run or take cover if they attack,” the park’s senior bison biologist Chris Geremia said in a statement at the time. declaration.

3. HUMAN KILLED BY BEAR

A father of four was killed in a suspected grizzly bear attack after his remains were discovered by a search group near Yellowstone National Park in Montana in March this year.

The remains of Craig Clouatre, 40, of Livingston, were discovered by Park County Search and Rescue near Yellowstone National Park.

Clouatre went missing after a hike in the Six Mile Creek area of ​​Paradise Valley, according to The Living Enterprise. The mountains in the area rise steeply above the Yellowstone River as it runs through the Paradise Valley.

Clouatre had gone for a walk with a friend, but the couple broke up, possibly to hunt for antlers.

Pictured: Craig Clouatre, 40, of Livingston, was reportedly missing after hiking in the Six Mile Creek area of ​​Paradise Valley in March

Pictured: The location of the deadly grizzly attack that reportedly took Clouatre’s life in relation to Yellowstone National Park

Grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region have killed at least eight people since 2010.

Among them was a backcountry guide who was killed by a bear last year along Yellowstone’s western border. Tour guide Charles ‘Carl’ Mock was killed in April after being mauled by a 400-pound male grizzly while fishing alone at a favorite spot on Montana’s Madison River, where it flows out of the park.

Grizzlies are protected by federal law outside of Alaska. Elected officials in the Yellowstone region are pushing for the lifting of protections and allowing grizzly bear hunting.

The Yellowstone region covering parts of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming has more than 700 bears.

4. WOMAN JUMPS INTO HOT SPRING TO RESCUE PET

Laiha Slayton, 20, was horribly burned after jumping into a 190-degree Yellowstone geyser in October 2021 to try and save her puppy – Shih Tzu.

She was initially placed in a medically induced coma at an Idaho hospital right after the October 5 incident. She underwent 18 surgeries and was finally discharged from the hospital in February 2022.

Laiha and her father, Woodrow, stopped briefly to visit Yellowstone National Park and had parked 20-30 yards from Maiden’s Grave Spring, next to the Firehole River, according to the victim’s sister, Kamilla.

The family’s two Shih Tzus, Rusty and Chevy, had gotten out of the car and were walking around the neighborhood while Slayton searched the car for their belts.

Rusty suddenly got burns to his foot from a small leak from the geyser that empties into the river. The dog then panicked and fell in the spring as Woodrow tried to gain control of Chevy.

Laiha jumped into the thermal spring — which can reach temperatures of 190 degrees Fahrenheit — in an attempt to save her one-year-old puppy, then had to be rescued by her father herself.

Woodrow, 48, pulled his daughter out of the boiling water after just eight seconds.

Woodrow – though injured – drove Laiha to West Yellowstone, Montana, to seek help, from where she was flown by helicopter to the burn department at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

As a result of the fall, 90 percent of Laiha’s body was covered in severe burns – half of which were third-degree and the rest second-degree.

Laiha Slayton was scalded in a Yellowstone geyser last October and suffered second- and third-degree burns over 90 percent of her body.

Rusty the Shih Tzu puppy was taken to a vet but did not survive his injuries

Maiden’s Grave Hot Spring flows into the Firehole River in Yellowstone National Park, which Laiha and her dog reportedly fell into on Oct. 5 and suffered burns

The incident took place at Maiden’s Grave Spring, north of the famous Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone Park, Wyoming.