Doonside baby death: Nine-month-old baby had Covid when found dead in home of horror

A nine-month-old girl who was found dead in a house overflowing with bags of dirty diapers and piles of trash was suffering from Covid-19 at the time of her death, as it has been revealed her mother was heard yelling, ‘Go, go, go” the night she died.

Police found the ‘unresponsive’ baby at the home in Sydney’s west Doonside home at about 10am Monday, after responding to a concern over a welfare call. The child could not be revived.

Both her parents in their thirties were also infected with Covid, but the official cause of death still remains a mystery to researchers.

Officers cordoned off the area while detectives spoke to the baby’s parents.

The couple claimed they woke up to find the girl and called Triple-0.

But reveal new details on Tuesday “minor inconsistencies” in what each parent told police in subsequent interviews, 7News reported.

A nine-month-old baby found dead by police on Monday in a house full of trash in western Sydney was found to have Covid-19 like her parents (pictured)

The couple (pictured) were taken to the Blacktown Police Station for questioning. They have not been charged

Shocked residents expressed their condolences and devastation over the tragic loss.

Neighbors claim they often heard loud arguments from two adults in the house, but the family of four children “hasn’t been away in the past two weeks.”

Sunday night locals also claim the 32-year-old mother yells, “Go, go, go,” at her partner.

The couple was taken to Blacktown Police Station for questioning. They have not been charged.

Garbage and bags of dirty diapers pour out of filthy Doonside house where baby was found ‘unresponsive’

A dirty diaper sits atop a shopping cart filled with trash bags and a kid’s scooter in front of Doonside’s house

On Tuesday, Daily Mail Australia was confronted with a horrific smell coming from the house, with diapers on the sidewalk and overflowing bins being dumped on a shopping cart.

The garden is littered with beer bottles, rubbish and broken toys.

Garbage spills through the front door onto the porch of the house, from where the baby was carried away by paramedics the previous day.

Jessica, who lives behind the squalid residence, said she reported two emaciated dogs she saw in the backyard to the RSPCA, who subsequently removed the animals.

An orange bag seen by the suburban house appears to be full of dirty diapers

‘I’ve seen the dogs, but hardly the children. I feel so terrible that I haven’t noticed anything,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

“I heard them (the children’s parents) yelling at each other… fighting. I never saw the baby.’

Another neighbor, Karen, said she had “seen all the kids on the back patio laughing and playing,” but that was a few weeks ago and the family hadn’t been outside lately.

“The parents, I think they had some problems,” Karen said. “It’s just a tragedy. I don’t know if it was an accident or natural death.

“I was really devastated that someone so young doesn’t want to move on with their life.

Flowers left outside the house where neighbors said they heard loud arguing and one said they called the RSPCA to report two emaciated dogs who were later removed

Police outside filthy house on Tuesday after detectives took dead child’s parents for questioning

“I’ve lived in this community for 33 years and you get the strange incident, but Jason was murdered a year ago. It is heartbreaking that so many young lives are being lost.”

Nicholas referred to 16-year-old Jason Galleghan who was found with head and chest injuries on August 4 last year at a home on Perigee Close, near the home where the nine-month-old was found dead.

Jason became unresponsive and was taken to Westmead Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Bags of trash are being dumped into a shopping cart in the front yard of Sydney’s west house on Tuesday

A dirty diaper lies next to a trash can filled with dirty diapers outside the house where the baby was found dead on Monday

Five teenagers, including 19-year-old Kayla Dawson, have since been charged with the alleged murder of Jason.

Another neighbor of the filthy house where the baby is said to have died, Carol-Ann, said she heard the sound of arguing on several occasions, especially in the evenings.

“I heard screams from inside as I walked by,” she said.

No charges have been filed and forensic police are working to determine the baby’s cause of death.