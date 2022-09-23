Doobie Brothers original drummer John Hartman dead at 72

John Hartman, the original drummer of the Doobie Brothers and co-founder of the band, has died aged 72.

In a statement on social media on Thursday, which paid tribute to him as a ‘wild spirit’ and a ‘close friend’, the band declined to reveal the date of the cause of death.

‘Today we think of John Hartman, or Little John to us. John was a wild spirit, great drummer and showman during his time in the Doobies,’ the band wrote.

Here’s what he was: John Hartman, the original drummer of the Doobie Brothers and co-founder of the band, has died at the age of 72; pictured in 1978

‘He was also a close friend for many years and an intricate part of the band’s personality!’ the statement continued. ‘We send our condolences to all his loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace John.’

Born in 1950 in Falls Church, Virginia, Hartman became a musician and made his mark in Northern California in the early 1970s.

While out in San Jose, he was introduced to Tom Johnston, who became the frontman for the Doobie Brothers and remains so to this day.

The band gradually formed and began playing around the San Jose area, naming itself after one of the era’s slang terms for marijuana cigarettes.

Throwback: The Doobie Brothers’ 1976 lineup is pictured (clockwise from bottom left) Skunk Baxter, Hartman, Patrick Simmons, Keith Knudsen, Tiran Porter and Michael McDonald

By 1971 they had released their self-titled debut album, but stardom continued to elude them as neither the LP nor its lead single Nobody managed to hit the charts.

They continued to perform and eventually added Michael Hossack, who had been in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, as a second drummer along with Hartman.

With two drummers in tow, they released their second album Toulouse Street in 1972 – and became an international sensation.

As the 1970s progressed, the band’s successes increased, with Hartman playing drums on most of their biggest hits.

Original run: Hartman, pictured in concert in 1974 in London, was a founding member of the band in 1970 and played on their hits throughout that decade

In 1978, they released their most famous album Minute By Minute, featuring the Grammy-winning single What A Fool Believes – which did not include Hartman.

But the band was rocked by internal tensions, including the growing health problems frontman Tom Johnston faced down the road.

By the mid-1970s, Johnston was so physically worn out from touring that he had to be rushed to hospital with a bleeding stomach ulcer – leading to singer Michael McDonald replacing him as he recovered.

McDonald remained part of the Doobie Brothers even when Johnston returned, and it was McDonald who co-wrote and sang What A Fool Believes.

On the drums: Although he left the band in 1979, he returned about a decade later for their reunion album Cycles and is pictured performing with them in Minnesota in 1989

Despite the great success of the Doobie Brothers in 1978, Hartman had had enough of the band and its seething internal dynamics, and in 1979 he called it quits.

“Everything was falling apart,” Hartman recounted Rolling stones a few years ago. ‘I remember sitting at a test in California and hearing Michael say he didn’t want to get out of his car because of some anxiety.’

After leaving the band, Hartman embarked on a drastic career change and attempted to become a police officer, even graduating from a reserve police academy.

However, his past got in the way – after becoming famous for a band named after drugs, he was rejected by 20 police departments across Northern California.

Process: Hartman continued to record and tour with the band, including at this 1989 concert in Bloomington, Minnesota, but retired again in 1992

He confessed New York Times in the 1990s that his history with marijuana had become a ‘major liability’ to his burgeoning police career.

‘These guys still think I’m a credibility problem because of what I used to do,’ he cried, insisting: ‘I’ve pulled myself out of the gutter.’

When his dreams of becoming a cop died on the vine in the late 1980s, he found himself drifting back to the career that had made him a star.

As Seen in 1976: The 1970s saw the band rocked by internal tensions and frontman Tom Johnston was temporarily replaced by Michael McDonald (third from left)

He jumped aboard a Doobie Brothers benefit for Vietnam veterans in 1987 and joined them full-time for their 1989 reunion album Cycles.

Hartman continued to record and tour with the band, taking international gigs to destinations as far away as the crumbling Soviet Union.

Now middle-aged, he took a softer approach to the touring lifestyle and told Associated Press: ‘The road treats us the same, we just don’t treat it the same.’

Details: The Doobie Brothers enjoyed the height of their fame in the 1970s and are pictured in 1975 being presented with a gold plaque by Warner Brothers chairman Mo Ostin

“We don’t trash hotel rooms anymore,” Johnston specified: “and we don’t have door-to-door wars with rent-a-cars, burning scenes and things like that.”

Hartman drummed on the band’s 1991 album Brotherhood, but left again the following year, beginning a permanent retirement from the Doobie Brothers.

Two years ago, he and his former bandmates were inducted together into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but were denied the opportunity for a physical reunion because the ceremony was virtual amid coronavirus lockdowns.