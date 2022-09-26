Don’t Worry Darling’s KiKi Layne Says Many Of Her Scenes Were Cut From The Movie

KiKi Layne took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal her romance with Don’t Worry Darling colleague Ari’el Stachel, sharing that many of the scenes had been cut.

The 30-year-old Cincinnati resident took to the site with a clip, which she captioned: “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel. They cut us out of most of the movie, but in real life we ​​thrive… I love you Ari.”

Layne added the hashtags #GotMyCheck, #GotMyMan and #EverythingHappensforaReason.”

The If Beale Street Could Talk actress and Stachel, 31, posed for a selfie in a clip alongside the post.

Stachel replied, “My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I am thirsty now.’

Their costar in the film, Gemma Chan, replied to the post with an emoji in the heart.

Layne can also be seen in Native Son and Coming 2 America, and will also be seen in the Netflix film The Old Guard 2, which also stars Charlize Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Uma Thurman.

Stachel was featured in shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Jessica Jones and Billions, and in the movie Zola.

Don’t Worry Darling is embroiled in controversy amid rumors of a dispute between director Olivia Wilde and actress Florence Pugh, who have denied having any problems on set.

The film’s cinematographer, Matthew Libatique, said: The Hollywood Reporter that the film had ‘probably the most harmonious set’ [he’s] ever been on.’

Libatique added: “Olivia built a team that believed in her, and she believed in everyone on set. If you hear rumors of bitterness on set, I reject it. It wasn’t visible at all.’

The movie star wore a diamond-studded necklace and a red dress in the clip

Don’t Worry Darling opened in number one at the box office this weekend with $19.2 million at domestic box offices and $30 million worldwide

On Friday, Florence wrote a tribute to Don’t Worry Darling, despite drama rumors

Pugh posted a collection of images from the set of the film to Instagram on Friday.

“We’ve met so many talented people, visited insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good at the same time,” Pugh said. “This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all during the peak hours of Covid. I will always be grateful to you for that. To everyone who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily – thank you.’

Wilde appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week, where she praised Pugh and said she “has nothing against her for any reason.”

“I have nothing but respect for Florence’s talent… she’s fantastic,” Wilde said.

