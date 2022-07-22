Don’t Worry Darling second trailer teases Florence Pugh and Harry Styles’ idyllic life

Just two months after the first trailer for Don’t Worry Darling teased a steamy scene between Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, a second trailer cranks up the thrills.

New Line Cinema released a second trailer on Thursday for the thriller, set within an idyllic and thriving corporate community in the 1950s.

Pugh and Styles play Jack and Alice Chambers, who seem to be the perfect couple… until she starts discovering things about their secretive community.

The trailer begins with a stylish Jack opening the car door for his wife Alice as she gets out of the car with a smile.

They’re both seen at home before Jack is about to leave for work, as Alice tells him he’s ‘not feeling very well.’

‘And the only way to cure it is if we stay at home all day and I tend to you and kiss you and cook for you,’ she says, though it doesn’t work and he leaves for work.

As both Jack and his neighbor pull out of their driveways and head to work, a voice is heard saying, ‘Security Yellow, level. All residents safe and accounted for.’

Alice is seen doing the housework, as a voice on the radio is heard saying, ‘Victory is safe and secure.’

Alice is at home late at night watching TV… when footage of her is shown going underwater in her pool.

The trailer cuts to a backyard party, where Shelley (Gemma Chan) says that Frank (Chris Pine), ‘has built something truly special.’

‘What he’s created out here, it’s a different way,’ Shelley adds, while Alice discovers something odd… there’s nothing in her eggs.

Bunny (Olivia Wilde, who also directs and co-writes the script) says that their town Victory, ‘has things money can’t buy.’

Bunny adds she lives next door to Alice and Jack, ‘and you wouldn’t believe the things I’ve heard,’ as the couple is seen getting intimate.

‘Jack and Alice only have time for each other,’ a bikini-clad Bunny says, as the trailer cuts back to the backyard party.

Frank asks Dean (Nick Kroll), ‘What is the enemy of progress?’ which Dean responds, ‘Chaos,’ which Dean admits is a, ‘nasty word.’

Jack and Alice’s home is seen rattling, as Jack rushes to hold one of the glasses, though Alice is clearly intrigued.

Bunny adds, ‘The one thing they ask of us is to stay here, where it’s safe,’ Bunny says, though Alice is seen in the bath, but when she goes under the water… a version of her turns in the mirror.

Alice comes out of her room, confused, asking Jack, ‘I was here when you got here?’ as Jack says, ‘Yeah, asleep in the bedroom.’

Another terrifying shot shows Alice cleaning a window as the wall literally closes in behind her as Jack is heard saying, ‘That’s good, just breathe,’ but he’s not in the room.

Alice sees Dr. Collins (Timothy Simons) who says most of his patients, ‘have nightmares’ and he ‘has some pills I can prescribe for that.’

Alice is also seen wrapping her head in saran wrap, as she’s seen at a dinner party asking Violet (Sydney Chandler) how she met Bill (Douglas Smith), though she somehow already knows the exact story.

Another shot shows Frank slipping a ring on Jack, stating, ‘Thank you for your loyalty’ while another shot shows him arguing with Alice.

Alice is seen walking up a desert road when she comes across a unique structure, as she’s heard saying, ‘They’re lying about everything.’

Doc Collins is heard saying, ‘Keep calm and carry on,’ as a woman bashes her own head in from the inside of a mirror.

Jack screams at Alice, saying he gave her everything, but she says, ‘It’s all about control.’

The trailer winds down with a number of dramatic shots as Frank says he knows, ‘exactly who you are,’ but Alice says ‘You don’t get to take that from me.’

Bunny is seen yelling, ‘Alice! Go!’ while we get a brief glimpse at the sexually-charged shot from the first trailer, along with three cars colliding with each other.

The final shot shows Frank calmly meeting with Alice, saying, ‘I’ve been waiting for someone like you. Someone to challenge me. Like a good girl.’

Don’t Worry Darling, which Wilde directed from a script by her Booksmart co-writer Katie Silberman with Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke, hits theaters September 23.

