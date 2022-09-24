Don’t Worry Darling crew members claim drama rumors between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde are FALSE

Crew members who collaborated on the psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, shared a statement Saturday refuting rumors of ongoing issues between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh.

A total of 40 individuals, including producer Miri Yoon, came forward to release a statement obtained by DailyMail.com stating the “need to correct the alleged claims”, calling them “absurd” and “completely false” .

The recent statement came shortly after an insider told: Vulture that both Olivia Wilde, 38, and Florence, 26, got into a screaming match during filming last year.

“As a crew, we have avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the film that we are so proud of, but we feel the need to correct the anonymous ‘sources’ cited in a recent article,” the statement began.

“All allegations of unprofessional conduct on set are completely false,” they said.

Olivia was addressed in the statement, with the crew saying she was nothing but “an incredible leader and director who was present and involved in every aspect of the production.”

Towards the conclusion, the individuals took the time together to shoot down the claims of other “sources” to… Vulturewhich was shared earlier on Friday.

“There was never a shouting match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast.”

The crew reiterated in their statement that the set was always professional and that: “We are happy to put our name on it, as real people who worked on the film and who witnessed and benefited from the collaborative and safe space.” Olivia creates as a director and leader.’

"As a crew, we have avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the film that we are so proud of, but we feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' cited in a recent article. All allegations of unprofessional conduct on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false. Olivia is an incredible leader and director who was present and involved in every aspect of the production. She walked this set with class and respect for everyone involved. There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast. We are happy to put our name here, as real people who have worked on the film and who have witnessed and benefited from the collaborative and safe space that Olivia creates as a director and leader. We are also thrilled that the film is in theaters this weekend. We can't wait for you to see it on the big screen."

“We are also very happy that the film is in cinemas this weekend. We can’t wait for you to see it on the big screen,” they added at the very end.

The new claims go against what a previous unnamed insider informed Vulture regarding the drama that allegedly took place on set in 2021.

The source, who had spent a lot of time on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, claimed that Olivia and Florence had a “screaming match” because of Olivia’s “absences” during filming.

“Olivia and Harry would just disappear,” the source says, referring to Harry Styles, who played one of the lead roles in the film alongside Florence. The former One Direction member and Olivia have been in a relationship since January 2021.

The insider added to the publication that the drama unfolding on the set had reached Warner Bros. director Toby Emmerich, who then had to initiate a “long negotiation process” to keep the peace.

Rumors of drama between Olivia and Florence arose when a clip was released of the star talking to Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast as Jack Chambers, who was later taken over by Harry.

The Transformers actor had sent the video to Variety after Olivia claimed he was fired from the movie. On the other hand, Shia claimed that he was ‘stuck up’.

In the short role, the director stated that she was not yet “ready to give up on this, and I am also heartbroken and I want to figure this out,” referring to Shia not being part of the project. She then hinted at possible tensions between the actor and Florence.

“You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to trying this with me, with us.”

Florence chose to limit her time for Don’t Worry Darling promotion activities and press calls, due to a busy schedule with other projects. However, she did make a breathtaking appearance at the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier in September.

Despite the various rumors and alleged drama that unfolded on set, Florence shared a heartfelt tribute to Don’t Worry Darling on her Instagram earlier on Friday.

In the caption, she expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped bring the film to life and reflected on the memorable moments she had spent on set.

Olivia also shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Friday, showing her sitting next to Florence, Harry and a crew member on set. They all seemed in good spirits as they prepared to shoot a scene.

Don’t Worry Darling officially premiered in theaters across the United States earlier on Friday.

