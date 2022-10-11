Don’t wait to snap up Samsung TVs, Lenovo laptops, Beats headphones, and more

Advertisement

The holidays have come early for electronics enthusiasts who are always on the lookout for the very best deals. Amazon has you covered with a slate of Prime Day offers that are almost too good to be true – except these finds are absolutely 100% the real deal.

This year offers fantastic smart TVs, industry-leading earbuds and headphones, laptops for gamers and much more. Saving hundreds of dollars, you certainly don’t want to miss out, as items at these prices often run out very quickly.

With a Google Tensor chip, this phone launches apps quickly, loads pages and images quickly, and everything runs smoothly. It’s unlocked, so you can use it on any network you want. Ask ‘Hey Google’ questions and take amazing selfies with the 12MP camera Store These may be super affordable, but you can’t fault the sound quality. 10mm delivers JBL’s Pure Bass Sound so you can feel every pulsating beat. Active Noise Canceling technology with two microphones lets you immerse yourself in music, but there’s also an environment-aware mode if you want to multitask. Store This is the only TV add-on that lets you watch Apple TV and access millions of other titles from Netflix, Disney+ and more You can also use it for Apple Fitness on your TV, Apple Music and Apple Arcade. It has more apps than other add-ons like Zwift and fast casting from iPhones. Store

For the ultimate home theater experience, few come close to LG self-illuminated OLED. This sleek option is great for everything from watching your favorite movies to playing games. Your favorite apps, such as Netflix and Disney+, are built-in and ready to use – along with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can enjoy the benefits of your personal assistant too. Store Phenomenal sound quality combined with a luxurious look give these Marshall headphones an unforgettable atmosphere. Make a statement without spending a fortune — these are competitively priced and offer fantastic extras, such as 25 hours of wireless play and custom drivers for the best possible audio imaginable. Store Gamers will love every little detail of this laptop designed to support the ultimate experience, from the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card to the cooler-running technology that lets you play and play to your heart’s content. If you’re an avid player, you’ll feel the difference right away. Store Shut out the world with the best-selling Bose QuietComfort headphones. Wireless for added convenience, they offer a Bluetooth range of 9 meters and offer a choice of a completely silent mode or ‘Aware Mode’, which allows you to hear what’s going on around you while still enjoying your music. Store There are few accessories that gamers appreciate more than a high-quality mouse. This one offers fast wireless technology and a reliable connection, plus 615 hours of Bluetooth time, it’s good to last a while before you ever have to think about changing the battery. Store Both fashionable and functional, these Beats Fit Pro earbuds, designed in collaboration with Kim Kardashian, check every box. They are super comfortable and available in stylish neutral tones to complement any look. A flexible fit coupled with dynamic sound quality make them essential for listening to music, audiobooks, movies and more. Store That image quality. That sound. That contrast. That seamless experience that sets this massive television apart from anything else you’ve watched before. This Google TV does it all – and more. It’s Alexa-enabled, so you can rely on your personal assistant to switch channels and turn the device on and off at your command. Store With an Apple W1 chip, Beats Studio3 headphones are just what you need to unite your Apple product family and enjoy an incomparable listening experience all day long. Whether you’re rocking or calling your favorite tunes, you need something lightweight, reliable and 22 hours of listening time. At this price, it’s destined to be one of the best purchases you’ll make all year round. Store If you’re looking for a genuine laptop that won’t break the bank, grab this one. It’s ultra-light and streamlined, with a 15.6-inch screen, a high-definition webcam and excellent sound quality. Store Have you ever wondered how you ever did without so many great conveniences? These frames are another reason to be thankful for the wonders of the 21st century. Wear them for their great looks — and make them VIPs for their ability to deliver open-ear audio, so you can listen to your favorite tracks on the go. Nothing goes into your ears, so you are always alert to your surroundings. Store “These are the best and most perfect headphones you can find in general,” praised one loyal Sennheiser user – and rightly so. These headphones not only look great, but also have exceptional sound quality. Whether you work in the music industry, are a gamer or just want something of the highest level, this is an investment you won’t regret. Store Those curves do. Once you’ve set your sights on this curved TV, you’ll wonder why you waited so long to change your viewing experience. Sleek and beautifully shaped, it delivers sharp, clear images and even allows you to mirror your computer on the screen, so you can easily work from the comfort of your home. Store With approximately 32 hours of battery life and the benefits of a 15 minute quick charge, these in-ear headphones will change the way you listen to music forever. They deliver exceptional bass sound – and if you’re using an Android device, you can pair it with your phone with a tap. That’s not to say it’s a chic style too! Store Whether you need a backup keyboard, don’t want to spend money to fix your existing keyboard, or keep one on hand for emergencies, you won’t find a better deal than this combination. Not only will you receive the brand’s best-selling wireless keyboard for easy plug-and-play operation, but also the ergonomic mouse. Store It is undoubtedly frustrating if your headphones do not stay in place during exercise. Bose has got the situation covered with these cleverly designed contenders designed with StayHear+ Sport tips, designed to stay put, deliver incredible sound, and be completely resistant to sweat. It’s a tall order, but these headphones deliver (at a great price too). Store

At first glance, it looks and performs like a regular laptop. But if you take a closer look at its features, you will see that it is ultra-lightweight and weighs as much as an A4 paper. The screen folds flat and back onto itself if you want to use it as a tablet, and the wide-angle camera makes it perfect for video calls. Store From singing in the shower to brightening up a pool party or going on a camping trip, this portable speaker has so many uses. Now reduced to under $22, this will give you hours of use on a variety of occasions. And you can’t fault the sound quality as reviewers call it ‘sharp’ and ‘brilliant for bass’ Store Place it, tilt it and watch it anywhere: this versatile smart theater-to-go makes it easy to watch movies at home or while traveling. Hear the 360-degree audio that fills the room from this small but mighty smart theater; You’ll find yourself swept up by the high-quality sound that resonates from the speaker and bass amps. Store

Don’t neglect the kids on sale, especially now that Christmas is approaching. With this HD video camera for kids, they can have fun with special effects like time lapse video. It comes with a built-in microphone so they can take quality photos or just have fun with 20+ animated backgrounds, including being chased by a T-Rex or going invisible with the included green screen fabric. Store Whether you’re considering starting a podcast, making better quality YouTube videos, or looking for a gaming mic, this is an unbeatable value. Two custom microphone capsules give your voice exceptional presence and detail for professional quality. Store There are huge savings on a range of Garmin devices, which is perfect if you’re thinking about getting fit for Christmas or looking for gifts for a sports enthusiast. This monitors health stats such as breathing, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart, hydration, and more. Use to record workouts or follow animated workouts right on your watch screen. Store