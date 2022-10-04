Don’t slip! Daredevil runs along the TOP of 23-story West Street Building

<!–

The wind and rain weren’t enough to stop a man caught on film running across the roof of a downtown Manhattan building.

An unidentified man, dressed in a suit and wearing dress shoes, is seen atop the 23-story West Street Building, located across the street from the National September 11 Memorial.

A video shows the man walking around a corner awning and taking pictures. He then stops to take a phone call while pacing back and forth.

After finishing his phone call, the man begins to run across the roof awnings until he approaches the one apartment window through which he then enters the building.

Caught by Erik Ljung from an upper floor of the adjacent 200 Liberty Street building, the man is seen blurred by the rain, his clothes fluttering in the wind.

Built in 1907 and renovated in 2003, the Gothic-style building measures just over 324 feet tall.

Pictured: A man is seen on video walking on the roof of the 23-storey West Street Building

The man walks around the corner of the building and takes pictures

He returns to the corner while on a phone call

Then, after hanging up, the man starts running up one of the building’s awnings

He starts running, goes up and over the curved edge

He stops at the top before running down to jump towards the next awning

He takes a quick jump before reaching the other awning

He continues this set of moves until he approaches an apartment

He is then seen opening the window, entering the building and closing the window behind him

‘Got a lot of questions’, reads the caption. “I have no idea what the guy was doing.”

In two separate Reddit posts circulating the video, Ljung provided context that led to him taking the video.

‘(I) have no idea what was going on here,’ he wrote. “This morning security at the building I work in said it was shared all over their Slack channel, but they have no idea what was going on either.”