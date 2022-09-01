Don’t panic! LA public officials accidentally broadcast TV warning telling ENTIRE city to evacuate 

Los Angeles County residents were quite shocked when they accidentally received an emergency evacuation message on their TV.

At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, an evacuation order was issued for the Eastern Pacific, Guadalupe Island, Los Angeles and Ventura County.

However, just over an hour later, authorities withdrew the message and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office later announced that it was “mistakenly sent by the County of Los Angeles.”

“There is no threat to Ventura County at this time and there is no need for residents to evacuate,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter.

But that didn’t stop residents from panicking about the “scary” situation, with many taking to social media to find out if the evacuation — which stated no cause and wasn’t talked about in the news — was real.

Kay Richard wrote on Twitter: ‘Uhh, did anyone in LA get an evacuation notice??? I *** a little in my pants [right now].’

“That was scary!” wrote one Twitter user. “I called the sheriff to see what was going on. LA better get it done.”

A social media user claimed that she received the alert at 5:08 PM and the error message didn’t come in until 6:18 PM.

‘It cost [over an hour] to tweet that it was a mistake! WTF guys.’

Others joked that it was a flashback to 2018 when Hawaii sent a statewide distress message that ballistic missiles were “encompassing Hawaii.”

“Did Governor Ige of Hawaii send it?” Twitter user Charles George joked.

In 2018, Hawaiians received a false alarm about ballistic missiles entering the state

The Hawaiian governor apologized for the terror it caused at the time and it was later revealed that a civil defense officer had accidentally “pressed the wrong buttons.”

The LA County Office of Emergency Management told Fox News that Wednesday’s message was sent by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Los Angeles as a “non-weather emergency message” from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrator (NOAA).

However, the Emergency Management Office said the message was “properly formatted” and not “should have caused an EAS evacuation.”

The root cause of the problem has not yet been revealed.

The warning was reportedly related to the ongoing Route Fire, which has ripped across 5,000 acres in Castaic, California — located in LA County — and released triple-digit temperatures.

The fire has prompted mandatory evacuations of Paradise Ranch Estates Mobile Park, including: Paradise Estates and all structures south of Templin Highway along Upper Ridge Route Rd are advised to evacuate north toward Gorman.

The warning was reportedly related to the ongoing Route Fire (pictured), which has ripped across 5,000 acres in Castaic, California — located in LA County — and released triple-digit temperatures.

Eight firefighters were treated for heat-related problems, including six who were sent to hospitals, but all were in good condition

Interstate 5 was also shut down due to the fire’s progress.

Eight firefighters were treated for heat-related problems, including six that were sent to hospitals, but all were in good condition, said Thomas Ewald, deputy chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

More injuries were expected as crews deal with extreme heat expected to last into next week, Ewald said at a news conference Wednesday night.

“Wearing heavy fire gear, wearing suits, dragging hoses, swinging tools, the people there just get spanked,” he said.