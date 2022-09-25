Don’t panic! England captain Harry Kane asks fans to judge them at the World Cup after Italy loss

The problem with taking people to the top of the mountain and showing them the promised land is that it risks raising expectations rather.

And that makes the journey back down, which you admit you now all return to where you lived before, that much harder to take. It feels like that’s where we are with Gareth Southgate’s England grumbling on the journey back down.

In July 2021, when England – somewhat fortunately – beat Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals and looked forward to a final with Italy, Southgate took his lap of honor at Wembley and was lavished with praise. We had seen the prize – a big trophy – and we were delighted. ‘Southgate, you are the one! You still turn me on!’ chanted the crowd, which was a little odd, but in keeping with the excitement.

England captain Harry Kane understands the frustrations of fans after being booed off in Italy

Now the relationship has soured on the trek back to the usual lowland that England occupies, and the manager does not turn us on from a distance. It is almost better to be a leader who oversees mediocrity than one who promised the end of exile and then fails to deliver.

Harry Kane stood at the San Siro after Friday’s 1-0 defeat by Italy patiently answering anxious questions, with the World Cup opener against Iran 57 days away and England on their worst run since 1992 (and that was not a golden era). He suggested that all this was triviality, that judgment should be reserved until Christmas.

“I understand the frustration of the fans,” he said. ‘I was an England fan and still am whether I’m playing or not. I understand it. But ultimately we will be judged on what happens in November. If we have a successful tournament, I’m not sure people will be worried about the spell we had over the summer and that’s the bottom line.

‘We have to improve, we know that. The fans are always amazing and stick with us. I know they are there on Monday [against Germany] support us and everyone will be excited about the WC no matter what happens. Hopefully we can repay them with some good results.’

He added: ‘Before this round I think we were 22 unbeaten which was a record and everyone was happy and excited and rightly so. In football you sometimes have these moments where you have to dig deep and look into yourselves as players, as a team, as staff and see where we can improve.

The defeat to Italy meant that England were relegated from League A in the Nations League

‘This is definitely that moment for us. We have another game, an exciting game against Germany at Wembley, always a big game. We have to make sure we perform well and try to take some good feelings into it.’

Like all great competitors, Kane has an uncanny ability to park dark thoughts of vulnerability in the far recesses of his brain to gather fresh reserves of optimism. Like that line about the fans always being with the team. They were booed off at Molineux when they lost 4-0 against Hungary and booed off on Friday night.

The question is whether Kane’s rhetoric is a psychological device to mask the inevitable, slow decline of the Southgate era, which peaked in the second minute of the Euro 2020 final when Luke Shaw’s extraordinary strike put England on course to believe .

The signs are not good. It feels like we are back to where we started with England: a turgidity formed by disjointed strategy which means one of Europe’s most feared attacking forces cannot create goalscoring opportunities. One goal has been scored in the last five Nations League games, a penalty against Germany. Southgate feels he has compromised in the past and will stick to first principles.

He wouldn’t elaborate on what that comment meant, but you suspect he feels he’s experimented with a fan-friendly 4-2-3-1 formation but is married to his favorite three. However, to describe it as a 3-4-3 would be generous. In the Euro 2020 final against Italy, it was 5-2-3, which is no way to play against a capable Italian midfield trio of Marco Verratti, Jorginho and Nicolo Barella. In its best bits, you can see what Southgate and assistant Steve Holland are aiming for. At its worst, it stretches players across the field, a bunch of round pegs in square holes. It was a characteristic of the summer’s defeat against Hungary.

On Friday night Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling would sometimes forget to drop deep to help the midfield, Reece James and Bukayo Saka would push out while Kyle Walker also drifted that way and suddenly Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham even though they were good are being asked to cover acres of midfield space which is frankly impossible.

Eric Dier (left) and Harry Maguire (right) were part of a back three that did well against Italy

Despite Harry Maguire being scapegoated for pretty much everything bad, the back three played fairly well but were often left exposed, with Italian runners attacking them, opportunities aplenty.

Southgate chooses this formation probably because he feels that England are not good enough to play a back-four, as he does not have a skilled enough left-back.

‘I think we have two possible left backs [Ben Chilwell and Shaw] who can play at the level, one of which is really a wing-back who plays at Chelsea, who doesn’t play, he said. “So if we want to play four at the back, there is a risk that we play a right-footed player and then we will be criticized for the wrong balance.”

That’s how we end up with Saka at wing-back, which feels like something and nothing.

We go to Qatar hoping that Kane’s optimism is more than whistling in the dark.

“We’re a really strong group,” said the captain. ‘We are always honest with each other. We always talk to each other about how we can improve. The players are ultimately the ones on the field and must take that responsibility. We know we have to do better.

Bukayo Saka (pictured) was used as a wing-back by manager Gareth Southgate against Italy

“From an attacking front, we’re just not getting the business done at the moment. It’s disappointing, but I’m a confident guy. I know the forwards and attacking players here are confident players. It’s not going to affect us too much.

‘I don’t think it’s any time to get too high when you’re winning games and too low when you’re losing games. We will be judged on how we do in Qatar.

‘These are two good preparation matches [Italy and Germany]. We’re just in one of those moments where things don’t quite go our way. We are confident that we can turn it around.

‘At the end of the day when we get to the World Cup we will be ready for the first match and be fully focused.’

Let’s hope this is what we can call a Bobby Robson moment. In the run up to Italia 90, after eight years in the job, the nation was tired of Robson and he looked tired of the job, having attracted ‘In the name of Allah! Go!’ headline after draw in Saudi Arabia.

And yet England went on to enjoy their best-ever World Cup on foreign soil, matched only by Southgate’s 2018 campaign, and Sir Bobby, as he would become, was heading for sainthood.

It feels like Southgate has done that journey in reverse.