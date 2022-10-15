‘Don’t Look Back’: Refugee, plant worker writes of survival

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) — As Achut Deng lay in her apartment bedroom in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, sick along with hundreds of her colleagues at a meat processing plant in South Dakota, she worried she might die.

It wasn’t the first time she felt the imminent threat of death.

Her childhood, devastated by the war in South Sudan, had been full of it. But while she focused on building a new life for her family — filled with long hours at the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant — she kept those traumatic memories to herself.

In the spring of 2020, however, she spoke out to talk about the fear gripping Sioux Falls staffadding to the pressure that prompted the plant to implement new security protocols that helped protect Deng and her colleagues.

Now, Deng tells her entire story—from fleeing massacres to the trauma she experienced as a refugee in the United States—through a memoir that she hopes will bring awareness to both the hardships and healing for refugees.

Deng’s book for young adults, co-written with Keely Hutton, takes its name from the words Deng’s grandmother uttered as they fled when their village was attacked: “Don’t Look Back.”

For decades, she followed that advice to survive. The book chronicles her grandmother’s sacrifice to literally protect Deng from bullets during a 1991 massacre, to a refugee journey where a deadly river, snakebite, and malaria nearly killed her. And even after arriving in the US, Deng writes, she was sexually assaulted by a male guardian and accompanied by suicidal thoughts.

“I’m tired of being strong. I’m done being ashamed. I’m done being ashamed of what I’ve been through,” Deng, now 37, told The Associated Press in an interview at her home in Sioux Falls.

For years, she kept her story quietly buried beneath her factory job, a hustle and bustle of the catering sambusa, and caring for her three sons.

“There’s a reason I’ve made this busy schedule — because I don’t want to have time to myself so I can think about the past,” she said.

The hard work allowed Deng to achieve the life she dreamed of when she came to the US as a teenager. She saved for a down payment on a house, paid for family vacations, and even sponsored her parents’ immigration to America.

However, as COVID-19 infections spread among Deng’s colleagues, her dreams once again came under fire. She was sick with the virus and worried that her sons would find her body and only be left with the stories others told about her. Deng was still haunted by the discovery that her own grandmother had been hit and killed by the bullets that could have hit Deng during that massacre in 1991.

“I was at the very lowest point again,” Deng said.

In the past, she had quietly focused on survival. This time she spoke out. Deng appeared twice on the New York Times’ Podcast “The Daily”.

She described in captivating detail the suffering and anguish among her colleagues – many of them immigrants – when the pork processing plant became one of the country’s worst sources of infection in the spring of 2020. Four of her colleagues died after being infected.

Many employees at the time were concerned about the ramifications of speaking to reporters, but Deng says she only described her own experience and does not blame Smithfield for the coronavirus. She says the factory has to work hard, but Smithfield also provides the wages, benefits, and a schedule that allows a single mother to care for her family.

When a publicist at Macmillan Publishing heard Deng on the podcast, it sparked conversations that led to the memoir. Deng wrote the book with Hutton, her co-author, between working 12-hour shifts in Smithfield and transporting her sons to school. She often only slept four hours between her nighttime job as a supervisor and video calls with Hutton.

It was difficult to dig into the trauma of her past, Deng said, and required therapy sessions.

Then, every Sunday, when Deng had a day off, she would sit around their dinner table with her sons and read the draft of the last chapter.

“We cry together; we talk about it; then we put it behind; then we’ll start the new week,” Deng said.

She hopes readers will come to understand that refugee lives are turned upside down and traumatized by forces beyond their control, but show incredible resilience by choosing to come to the US. She described the cover of the book, illustrated with the face of a girl with a night sky, as capturing her feelings upon publication.

“She’s wounded but fearless,” Deng said. “You can see the pain in her eye. But she’s not afraid.”

