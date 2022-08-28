Don’t let energy price wars nuke our personal finances

Would you shudder at paying £33 for a pint of beer? How about £28 for a cup of coffee, a tenner for a cheeseburger or £102 for 20 Marlboro Lights?

That’s roughly what these items would cost if they had increased in line with wholesale gas prices this year.

The Octopus Energy boss started the trend of using familiar items to put rising energy bills into perspective. After Friday’s energy price cap announcement, I fear the “price shock” of an 80 percent increase in the average household bill is just the beginning.

Annual bills of £3,549 for the average dual-fuel user as of 1 October are almost a third higher than the £2,800 estimate on which the government’s £15 billion energy support package was based, and are set to rise further.

Quarterly price cap views mean average bills could reach £5,300 in January and £6,600 in the spring as rising wholesale costs are passed on to customers more quickly.

To say that current energy aid measures are inadequate is an understatement. Without further help, suppliers warn that the majority of customers will find themselves in fuel poverty by Christmas. Citizens Advice estimates that 18 million people — one in three British households — simply cannot afford to pay.

But as consumers panic, the silence from Westminster is deafening.

In his last days in office, Boris Johnson — a man who never has to worry about paying a gas bill — said the British public would have to endure soaring energy prices to resist Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But on the home front, politicians have to offer more than warm words. The personal finances of millions of people will be bombed this winter.

There is so much that can be done now to contain the crushing financial blows that we know are coming, and the conservative leadership contest is simply no excuse for the lack of government action to contain the devastating effects of these price hikes.

Amid calls to freeze the price cap and expand existing support packages, here are some major issues that parliamentarians and regulators urgently need to address in drafting policy solutions.

Manage payment shock

If you’re among the 86 percent of UK households with rates below the price cap, expect your energy supplier to ask you to increase your direct debit before the next prime minister takes office.

For the average user, the £3,549 limit equates to a utility bill of around £300 per month from October 1. Depending on your usage and credit, your supplier may charge a lot more.

Never mind the growing Don’t Pay campaign – customers who can’t pay are already panicking and canceling direct debits, says Gemma Hatvani, founder of the Facebook group Energy Support and Advice UK.

Cancellation immediately increases billing costs by 6 percent, tears up any existing installment plan, and can quickly lead to bad debts, damaging people’s creditworthiness for years.

While we wait for news of further relief measures, how many more will cancel? Without more support, unprecedented numbers will rack up massive energy debts this winter – suppliers and regulators urgently need to work to contain it.

End the prepayment premium

Debt customers are often switched to prepayment meters. However, the charity Fuel Bank Foundation estimates the average monthly cost in December at £480 for 4.5 million UK households who pay upfront for energy consumption, as they pay proportionally more in the colder months.

This is a horrendous example of the “poverty premium” and so is the higher price cap of £3,608 for prepaid customers. Either way, the rising cost of living means the budgets of the poorest have been crushed before The October price increases take effect.

Fuel poverty charities are already inundated with emergency voucher requests from customers who can’t afford to top up and who don’t have electricity, heating or hot water.

“Debt, poverty and ultimately death . . . that’s definitely what we see ahead of us this winter,” said Gareth McNab, director of external affairs at Christians Against Poverty, one of the largest providers of free debt advice in the UK.

He emphasizes that it is not only the cold that will kill this winter, but also the enormous impact of debt on people’s mental health.

“People who turn to us for help are terrified,” he says. “The cost of living costs lives. An item on the agenda at a recent meeting was ‘suicide in the past week’. We urgently need a powerful and impactful intervention.”

The CAP is calling for a moratorium on deducting government debt at the source of benefits – a problem that affects nearly half of those who approached the charity for help.

Up to 25 percent of distributions can be reclaimed to repay historic tax credits or universal credit advances, and no affordability checks are required. This has to stop.

Launch a social rate

A discounted social tariff to protect the poorest households from the bankruptcy of high energy bills is quickly gaining credibility (even suppliers support it). These already exist for low-income broadband customers, but time is running out to launch one before energy prices soar.

Social tariffs would limit the unfairness of flat rates, which are set at a flat daily rate regardless of how little power you use, and which have increased with the cost of power company bankruptcies.

By October, prepaid customers who haven’t used a penny of gas since April will have to charge nearly £70 on the meters to get the heating back on, just to cover the build-up of fixed charges.

in a solution

The lack of further help coupled with shockingly high predictions of future price caps is forcing more consumers to consider overpaying for a solution, even though deals are shockingly expensive.

“I have a three bedroom country bungalow, not a cannabis farm!” an angry customer wrote further Twitter at Scottish Power this week after being quoted just under £17,000 a year for a flat rate.

At this point, you can probably only get a solution from your existing supplier. If energy prices fall in the future – or there is more support – expect to pay a £300 exit fine.

No debts with your supplier? You can request a variable direct debit whereby you only pay for the energy consumed that month, although these rates are not publicly advertised. Hatvanis Facebook group is a goldmine of energy-saving ideas (air fryers, installing thermostatic radiator valves, and lining curtains with old fleeces) to lower the bills.

Initiatives to boost off-peak use with discounted bills are welcome, but as the crisis is expected to last for years, green energy subsidies for home insulation and renewable generation are also needed.

Finally, ministers cannot ignore the cost of doing business as commercial energy contracts expire. The pub that sells you a pint; the cafe where you buy coffee; even convenience stores that sell cigarettes. Small businesses can’t quadruple their prices, but in many cases their utility bills already have.

October’s cap announcement is a final, red-blinking reminder for urgent political intervention.

Claer Barrett is the consumer editor of the FT: claer.barrett@ft.com; Twitter @Claerb; Instagram @Claerb

