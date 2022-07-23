Don’t give skeletons a gender or categorise their race, woke activists demand 

Gender activists want scientists to stop categorizing ancient human remains as male or female — because they aren’t sure how the deceased identified themselves when they were alive.

Awake warriors have also urged archaeologists to stop categorizing the race of relics because it “contributes to white supremacy.”

Critics last night said such demands would rewrite history and impose current ideology “where it doesn’t belong.”

Traditionally, when human remains are excavated, archaeologists determine characteristics such as age, sex and race using proven scientific methods such as bone structure and DNA analysis.

(File Photo) Woke campaigners argued that human remains found by archaeologists should not be gendered as it could not be known how the person was identified in life

This allows anthropologists and historians to learn more about the person and expand academic research.

But ancient skeletons are increasingly being labeled “non-binary” or “gender neutral” by trendy academics.

The Black Trowel Collective of American “anarchist archaeologists” says that “archaeologists should put the fluidity of gender at the center of their archaeological practice.”

The group’s manifesto on “trans liberation” states: “It is clear from archaeological, historical and ethnographic records that human gender is highly variable and people have historically felt comfortable with a range of genders beyond the modern” male’ and ‘female’. binary files.’

But Jeremy Black, professor emeritus of history at the University of Exeter, said: “It’s an absurd statement, since gender difference, like the difference between religious, social and national groups, are the main engines of history.”

Ancient skeletons are increasingly labeled as ‘non-binary’ or ‘gender neutral’ by trendy academics. Pictured, a skeleton in Hertfordshire was found under a planned football pitch

He added: “This highly ideological approach to knowledge means we run the risk of making knowledge itself simply a matter of political preference.”

European researchers suggested last year that 1,000-year-old remains found in Finland belonged to a non-binary person, as objects around the bones, such as a sword, suggested the person was male, while jewelry suggested the remains were female.

Frank Furedi, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Kent, warned that historical facts were becoming the latest “frontier” for proponents of radical gender ideology, adding: “If you look at history, one of the foundations of civilization distinguishes between male and female, whether it’s in the Bible or yin and yang in Chinese philosophy, so if you twist that, you get a very different version of what happened.

“If this dangerous dogma is accepted, it means that when children learn about Greek, Roman or other ancient civilizations, they get a distorted picture.

‘You have to fight against this, because if it is accepted, the whole academic enterprise turns into an empty pursuit of ideological goals.’

A US study earlier this year urged scientists to stop the “dangerous” classification of remains by race. The authors said that “estimating ancestry contributes to white supremacy” and “may even hinder identification efforts because of entrenched racial bias.”