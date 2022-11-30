Don’t fret, those leaked M2 Max Geekbench scores are exactly what we expect

The first leaked CPU benchmark score for the M2 Max processor is out, and it seems… just fine. Very reasonable actually. If you looked at the performance jump from the M1 to the M2, and applied the same to the M1 Max, you’d be in the ballpark.

First posted by @VNchocoTaco on Twitter, the alleged Geekbench 5 scores for a “Mac14.6” product (such naming is common with unreleased hardware) are 1,853 for single-core and 13,855 for multi-core. That compares to scores of about 1,746 and 12,154, respectively, for a MacBook Pro with the M1 Max in the Geekbench 5 database.

The rumored Geekbench 5 scores of the M2 Max don’t seem far out of line. Geek Bench

In other words, the M2 Max appears to be about 7 percent faster in single-core and 14 percent faster in multi-core CPU performance. The gap between the M1 and M2 is just a bit wider…generally about 8-9 percent for single-core and 16-18 percent for multi-core, depending on the specific M1-based product you’re looking at.

Such early scores are often inconsistent with the speed of the final product, as Apple continues to tweak firmware, drivers, and cooling to deliver the best performance.

The benchmark results show 96 GB of RAM, a 50 percent increase over the maximum amount of RAM of 64 GB available in the M1 Max. Again, not a crazy number, especially if Apple wants to provide more memory bandwidth by moving to a wider memory bus (the M1 Max already uses LPDDR5).

If there’s a surprise here, it’s the claimed 12-processor cores. The M1 and M2 have the same arrangement of 8 processor cores (four powerful and four highly efficient). The M1 Max has 10 cores (eight high-performance and two high-efficiency), and we’d expect the M2 Max to have the same setup. Apple increased the number of cores on the M1, but only on the graphics side. The CPU still has the same eight cores (four high-performance, four high-efficiency). So two extra CPU cores would mean a change.

But a move to 12 means either two extra powerful cores, or, more likely, sticking with four very efficient cores. The sub-14,000 multi-core score is a little underwhelming when there are two additional cores, but then again, it’s not uncommon for early leaked benchmarks to come in lower than the final, fully optimized products.

There’s a lot more to come

Even if this is true, it doesn’t tell us much about the M2 Max. After all, the processor gains were the least interesting thing about the M2. It was the boost in GPU performance, bandwidth and video processing was a bigger deal. We don’t know what Apple plans to do with the M2 Pro, Max and Ultra in those areas, or if it has any surprises in store such as a big boost to the Neural Engine.

And of course, this Geekbench score says nothing about power efficiency and battery life, which are critical areas for Apple’s upcoming Macbook Pro laptops. A rumor this week even suggested that these are two major areas for improvement.

So while we think this leaked benchmark may be true, and a fair estimate if not, we’d like to remind you that it’s a very incomplete view of what to expect from the M2 Max and the products it will be used in found it.