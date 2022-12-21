Don’t expect a Raspberry Pi 5 in 2023

Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi, has confirmed that users should not expect a new entry in the company’s flagship product range for at least another year.

Making the comments during a interview (opens in new tab) with Christopher Barnatt, aka ExplainingComputers (via The register (opens in new tab)), Upton expanded by saying that 2023 is very much a “year of recovery” from the effects the Covid-19 pandemic has had on global manufacturing and supply chains.

Despite appearing to dampen hopes for new product launches next year all but confirmation in November that a new product in the “hundred series” of all-in-one computers that started with the Raspberry Pi 400 could also be on the way.

Raspberry Pi shortages

At the time, Upton seemed to suggest that the RP2040, Raspberry Pi’s first processor produced in-house, was on track to alleviate component shortages. Now, however, we need to temper our expectations and let the business run before it can run (again).

Upton believes designing, manufacturing and shipping a new Pi is technically possible before 2023, but doesn’t believe it should try to achieve that in case of more issues.

“You know what would really be a disaster? If we tried to introduce some kind of Raspberry Pi 5 product and couldn’t rise [production] precisely because of limitation.”

While he didn’t go into too much technical detail, he did note that “some of [the supply chain issues] are about packaging, some about testing capacity, some about substrates.”

In November, Upton claimed that Pi shortages were expected to ease “within a year,” and it’s only now becoming clear that this wasn’t just a conservative estimate. In this latest interview, he claimed that it would likely take until the second half of 2023 for production chains to resume normal production.