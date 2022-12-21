Don’t expect a Raspberry Pi 5 in 2023

By Jacky
Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi, has confirmed that users should not expect a new entry in the company’s flagship product range for at least another year.

Making the comments during a interview (opens in new tab) with Christopher Barnatt, aka ExplainingComputers (via The register (opens in new tab)), Upton expanded by saying that 2023 is very much a “year of recovery” from the effects the Covid-19 pandemic has had on global manufacturing and supply chains.

