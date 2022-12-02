DON’T EVER call judges Sir or Madam. Lord Chief Justice

NEVER call judges Mr. or Mrs.: Lawyers told to change form of court address in pursuit of ‘modern and simple terminology’

Lawyers and litigants have been told that they should no longer address young judges as ‘sir or madam’, but simply refer to them as ‘judge’.

Lord Burnett of Maldon, the Lord Chief Justice, said the move “incorporates modern and simple terminology” while still maintaining “the necessary degree of respect”.

The name change will also reduce the risk of judges being ‘mis-sexed’, explains legal commentator Joshua Rozenberg.

Until yesterday the majority of young judges in England and Wales were addressed in court as Sir or Madam or, sometimes, Judge.

The measure was announced yesterday by Lord Burnett of Maldon, the Lord Chief Justice (left) and Sir Keith Lindblom, Senior President of Tribunals (right)

The term judge should now be used for High Court Masters – who hear cases until they go to trial – and for judges who sit on tribunals and magistrates’ courts.

Judges of the Supreme Court and those who sit on the Court of Appeal or Supreme Court will still be referred to as My Lord or My Lady.

Who should be called Judge instead of Sir or Madam? The title change applies to – Masters

Supreme Court Justices

Judges of the Employment Appeal Tribunal

District judges

District Judges (Magistrates Courts)

Judges of the Court of First Instance

Labor judges The following persons retain their existing titles in court – Circuit Judges – Your Honor

Judges of the Supreme Court, Judges of the Court of Appeal and everyone above them (including in the Supreme Court) – Lord or Lady.

Lord Burnett and Sir Keith Lindblom, Senior President of Tribunals, said in a statement: ‘The abolition of ‘sir or madam’ implies modern and simple terminology, reflecting the important judicial role while retaining the necessary degree of respect.

“We also hope that this language change will personally help litigants involved in lawsuits and tribunals.

“This change only concerns the way judges are addressed in courts. It does not affect legal titles, which have a legal basis, or the way judges record their decisions.

‘In the tribunals, non-judicial members should continue to be addressed as ‘sir or madam’.

The decision sparked a mixed reaction, with Paul Tubb, a partner at Mander Cruickshank Solicitors, labeling it as regressive.

“You know the country has gone downhill when you’re told that saying ‘sir or ma’am’ is too complicated for people to handle, and to now address many judges in court as ‘judge’, because that’s simpler and more modern,” he tweeted.

Cllr Andrew Schrader, a Conservative councilor of Basildon Borough Council, wrote: ‘So from now on certain judges in the courtroom may no longer be addressed as ‘Sir’ or ‘Ma’am’, as was the case for a long time. established courtesy.

“Instead, they should simply be addressed as ‘Judge’.” What nonsense is this??’

But others praised the measure, including Rita D’Alton-Harrison, a senior lecturer at Royal Holloway, University of London, who suggested referring to judges as Mr or Mrs was “obsolete.”