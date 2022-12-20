Donovan Mitchell says it was ‘exhausting’ being a black man living in Utah as he reflects on time with Jazz

Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell has called life in Utah “exhausting” as a black man after spending five seasons there with the Jazz.

A native of New York, Mitchell was drafted by the Jazz in 2017 and enjoyed great individual success as he made three All-Star teams in Salt Lake City.

But with more than 90 percent of the state’s population considered “white only.” US Census data from last year, the superstar guard apparently didn’t like life off the field.

Donovan Mitchell is having a career year for the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 29.3 points

“It’s kind of reassuring to me, 100%. I’m not going to lie about that,” he said Andscape living in a more diverse area like Cleveland now.

“It’s no secret that there are a lot of things I had to deal with while I was in Utah. If I’m being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was exhausting.

“It just drained my energy just because you can’t sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things. I’m not saying every fan specifically, but I just feel like it was a lot of things.

Mitchell cited Utah State Senator Stuart Adams as one of those factors, as Adams said Mitchell had to be “educated.”[d]’ concerning pressure from the state legislature to get critical race theory into schools.

Mitchell had individual success in Utah, but never made it past the second round of the playoffs

He also pointed to the suicide of 10-year-old black girl Isabella Tichenor, who was allegedly a victim of racist bullying at school, while also revealing a disturbing personal anecdote.

“It became a lot to deal with every night. I was arrested once,” he said.

“I got an attitude from a cop until I gave him my ID. And that left me forever wondering what happens to the young black kid in Utah who doesn’t have the strength to just say, “This is who I am.” And that was one of the things that I took to heart for me.

Even on the field, Mitchell noticed the lack of diversity around him.

Mitchell enjoys playing with a talented squad in Cleveland, which ranks third in the East

“I’ve done my best to make sure I invite young black and brown kids to games, to be with the community,” he said.

“But just not seeing us there, it was definitely tough. And now that we’re in Cleveland, you’ll see us in court. It’s just refreshing. It’s a blessing to be back around people who look like me.”

Now in Cleveland after an off-season trade, Mitchell is enjoying a career year.

The 26-year-old guard averages 29.3 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting, and has propelled the Cavs to third in the Eastern Conference, just two games away from one seed.

Mitchell will play as an opponent for the first time in his Utah career on January 10.