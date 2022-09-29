Donny van de Beek ‘wanted to leave Man Utd after Paul Pogba was late and played ahead of him’

Donny van de Beek sought a transfer away from Manchester United after Paul Pogba continued to play for him, his former agent claims.

The Dutch midfielder moved from Ajax to Old Trafford in the summer of 2020 on a deal that could reach £40 million, but has never cemented a first-team spot and is looking to the brink of the side.

And his representative Guido Albers told: Football Scoop that Van de Beek became frustrated after Pogba – now at Juventus – showed up late for training but stayed ahead of his client in the pecking order.

Donny van de Beek sought a transfer away from Man United after Paul Pogba continued to play for him under former Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left), claims his former agent

Pogba (center) was preferred over the Dutch midfielder despite ‘showing up late to training’

He said: “I saw the disappointment at the way he was treated by Manchester United, and he saw closely what I was doing to change the situation. But from the day he was banned from leaving Manchester United, it was final.

‘In the Netherlands, Donny got all the appreciation, performed well and was super popular with the fans. He never played for Manchester United. The relationship between him and the club cooled really badly.

“He was up against Paul Pogba, who showed up late to training camp, said sorry and was allowed to play again – instead of a boy who trained ten hours a day for eight weeks to show he was good enough.

The 19-cap international, who is hoping for regular playing time to make his claim to a spot in the Dutch World Cup squad, has played just 19 minutes of football so far this season.

“Then I got that disappointment. I underestimated what it didn’t do to him mentally. I should have looked sooner: how can I help him?’

Although the 25-year-old made 19 appearances in all competitions, and 36 in all competitions, in his first season, he was generally used as a bench option and was loaned to relegation fighter Everton in January after being often overlooked again . .

