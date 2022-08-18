Donna D’Errico, 54, poses in lingerie, happy she is doing this while still ‘hot’

Donna D’Errico shared another sexy photo on Instagram this week. The Baywatch actress wore pink lingerie while at home.

This comes after the 54-year-old bombshell was told she was “too old” to share pin-up photos of bikinis.

“I feel sexy as hell,” said the icon. And Donna wanted her fans to know, “Men compliment me and I eat it. Let me live. When I’m 80 I’m going to look back and be so happy I did this while I was hot. ️’

She also explained that Instagram censors her.

“So IG deleted my other post because too many Karens complained about it and said my caption indicated I was asking for prostitution,” she began her note.

In her note, she said that the sexy images shared on Instagram are very similar to what is seen on the pay site Only Fans. And she added that women who pose in skimpy clothes for Instagram are applauded, but if they do it for Only Fans, their careers are over.

Along with her caption, she was seen in pink lingerie.

She said she “tried not to laugh” about the controversy. “I’ll try again with a new photo showing something the Karens can kiss. Below is the caption I had with my original post. If this one gets removed, I really don’t know what to say.”

She also said that she loves wearing sexy lingerie. “However, I don’t have a man to wear it and I can’t really just sit in my house and wear it randomly,” the star said.

On Tuesday, she was seen in a monokini sitting on a toilet. In her caption, she talked about Only Fans saying, “People think everyone on that site is doing raunchy things,” but most women aren’t.

And if someone in the decent society dared to open an account there, they could say goodbye to their reputation and maybe even their job. Aw, that’s such a sad look she’s on arm now. Must be tough,’ she also noted.

But she thinks what stars put on Only Fans is a lot like what they put on Instagram.

“All these celebrities are posting nude and topless pictures of themselves here on IG and Twitter, covering their important parts with their hands. Boom, thousands of likes and comments about body positivity and confidence and empowerment and you go girl! Is called! But take that same picture of that same celeb and put it on OR where she can control who sees it and now she’s rude and hard. People are killing me.’

In June, haters accused her of being “too old” to model the skimpy swimsuits.

Her Big TV Show: The Blonde Bombshell Who Was on Baywatch and Baywatch Night from 1996 to 1998

She was featured in a video where she posed in a revealing hot pink two piece set with tiny black and white ties on her slip while in her bedroom.

In her caption, Nikki Sixx’s ex-wife of heavy metal band Mötley Crüe said she’s not perfect “but I feel damn fine.”

The siren was seen in her bedroom of her Los Angeles home. She was filmed entirely as she took the time to slowly rotate 360 ​​degrees so that followers could get a good view of her belly and behind.

The TV star appeared impeccable with toned legs, a flat stomach and sculpted arms.

In her caption, she made it clear that she wouldn’t stop posting swimsuit images after haters told her it wasn’t age appropriate.

“Thanks for all the comments on my other post,” she told her followers. ‘I’ve read them all. I’m far from perfect, but I feel damn good.’

She then explained that she hadn’t posted anything since her last bikini post because she was on vacation.

“I took a little break and drove my dog ​​across America,” Donna recalled.

“This country of ours is beautiful. I never knew how beautiful until I drove over it and took the time to appreciate it. Have a great day. ‘

She later went back to her comment section, adding, “And for anyone wondering, no, there are NO filters in this video. I took it with my regular iPhone video camera on a patio table and I’m in beautiful sunlight.’

D’Errico added, “That’s a self-tanner you see. I don’t wear makeup and haven’t washed my hair in two days because I was travelling.”

In mid-July, she posted a sexy bikini photo to Instagram with a little sassy in her caption.

The Candyman III star told her followers that she’s not too old to post these kinds of sexy swimwear pics.

The comment was in response to the hate she received on July 4 when she was seen in a bathing suit during a video shared on social media, she explained.

“A lot of women complained about the July 4th video I posted in a red-white-blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classic’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate ‘, the bomb shared.

“Let me tell you something that may surprise you. I can actually wear and literally do whatever I want. For that matter, here I am in a bikini squatting on a coffee table ❤️.’

She added a second comment.

“To anyone who asks, no, I didn’t delete the July 4th red, white, and blue video. It’s still under the ‘coils’ tab on my page,” she shared.

In the clip, she can be seen in a red-white-blue bikini while playing God Bless USA.

Happy 4th of July everyone! VS,” her caption read, wishing her fans well in the clip as she tugged at her bikini bottom.

The comments only seemed to be flattering with fans saying she was “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”

In the new image, the actress looked gorgeous in the small suit with a small waist and tight legs. Her hair was worn down over her bare shoulders.

In 2020, she told DailyMail.com exclusively about her goals.

She has said that all vegans have helped her incredible shape.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine guest star also said vegan cooking can be fun and easy, and there are so many delicious things to make.

“I make the best vegan sausage McMuffins with vegan sausage and vegan egg,” said the 9-1-1 actress.

‘And my crab cakes are delicious too. Instead of crab I use hearts of palm and nori.’

As for maintaining her slim figure, she said it’s not luck, but rather hard work. “I exercise every day, I really deserve it and I eat well,” said the star who still looks great.