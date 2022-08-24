Donna D’Errico, 54, looks flawless while dancing in skimpy red lingerie… after joining OnlyFans

<!–

Donna D’Errico showed off her amazingly fit figure in a sexy video where the siren danced in red satin lingerie on Instagram Wednesday.

The red peek-a-boob top and skimpy panties made it clear that the star looks just as good now as she did in her early Baywatch years. The lingerie emphasizes her impeccable figure with accentuated bows on her hips and chest.

This 54-year-old bombshell captioned the post: ‘Just feel good, feel sexy. Feeling brave. I felt like dancing to Ray LaMontagne in red satin. And now I have. ️’.

Lady in red: Donna D’Errico showed off her amazingly fit figure in a sexy video where the siren danced in red satin lingerie on Instagram Wednesday

Beach red-y: The bomb was on Baywatch from 1996 to 1998

This comes after the news that she has joined OnlyFans.

Recently, the Siren shared sexier pin-up photos of herself in lingerie, commenting, “I don’t have a man to wear it to, though, and I can’t exactly sit in my house alone and wear it randomly.”

In June, the bombshell was trolled online by haters who said she was “too old” to model in skimpy swimsuits.

In response, the icon said, “I feel sexy as hell. Men compliment me and I eat it. Let me live. When I’m 80 I’m going to look back and be so happy I did this while I was hot. ️’

Forever young: D’Errico has posted bikini photos after being accused by haters of being ‘too old’ to model the skimpy swimwear in June

Va voom: The Candyman III star told her followers in June that she’s not too old to post these kinds of sexy swimwear pics

She recently explained that Instagram censors her.

“So IG deleted my other post because too many Karens complained about it and said my caption indicated I was asking for prostitution,” she began her note.

In her note, she said that the sexy images shared on Instagram are very similar to what is seen on the pay site Only Fans. And she added that women who pose in skimpy clothes for Instagram are applauded, but if they do it for Only Fans, their careers are over.

All tied up: The TV star looked flawless with toned legs, a flat stomach and sculpted arms

Healthy Habits: The Brooklyn Nine-Nine guest star said vegan cooking can be fun, easy and helps her stay fit

The TV star has an impeccable figure with toned legs, a flat stomach and sculpted arms.

The star has said that all vegans have helped her incredible shape.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine guest star also said vegan cooking can be fun and easy, and there are so many delicious things to make.

Delightful in red: The red peek-a-boob top tied in a bow in the center of her chest matched satin thong panties tied in bows on her round hips