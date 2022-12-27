Doncic is 60-21-10, leads Mavs to wild bonus win over Knicks

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the game-tying basket on his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Dallas was down nine with 33 seconds remaining in regulation before retaliating in a back-and-forth sequence capped by Doncic purposely missing a free throw, finishing with the fumble on the rebound and hitting a jumper for a 115 tie. -115 with 1.0 seconds remaining.

The first 60-point game in Dallas history also included Doncic’s career-high in rebounds and was the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history. The 23-year-old superstar notched his seventh triple-double of the season.

The Mavericks moved three games over .500 with a fourth straight victory, both marks matching their season highs.

Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 33 points and Dallas native Julius Randle had 29 points and 18 rebounds for the Knicks, who lost a fourth straight game following an eight-game winning streak, the longest in almost nine years.

Jalen Brunson missed the game with a hip injury, unable to play in what would have been his return to Dallas.

After Miles McBride missed one of two free throws with 11.5 seconds left, Spender Dinwiddie, who scored 25 points, hit a 3-pointer to pull Dallas within 113-112.

McBride made both free throws the next time for a 115-112 lead with 7.7 seconds to go, then Grimes fouled Doncic before the Dallas superstar could attempt a potential tying 3-pointer.

The Mavericks inserted seldom-used center JaVale McGee for the rebound, and Dallas kept the ball alive on Doncic’s intentional miss. The ball bounced off the Slovenian star, and he hit the tying 11-foot jumper.

Dallas led for less than a minute into regulation, but never trailed in overtime. Doncic put the Mavs ahead for good at 118-116 with two free throws in the middle of the extra period.

Brunson missed his first game of the season on his first visit to Dallas, where the point guard spent his first four seasons before signing with the Knicks in free agency last summer.

Villanova’s two-time NCAA champion played his former team in early December in New York as the Mavericks posted a 121-100 victory.

Knicks: Starting with Brunson, Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 15 assists and scored 13 points. … Mitchell Robinson had 20 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.

Mavericks: F Dorian Finney-Smith will miss at least two more weeks with a right adductor strain that has sidelined him the past four games. … Christian Wood had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Knicks: In San Antonio on Thursday when New York reaches all three Texas cities. Houston’s visit ends the three-game trip on Saturday. New York swept the two-game series with the Spurs last season.

Mavericks: The Rockets at home Thursday in the first of two games in five days. The rematch in Houston is on Monday. The teams have traded road wins this season.

