Doncic and Mavs beat Lakers 124-115 to celebrate Nowitzki statue

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks trailed from the get-go when the crowd erupted at the sight of retired star Dirk Nowitzki on the video screens late in the first half.

Nowitzki’s old team joined in the celebration on the day his statue was unveiled.

Doncic scored 32 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 of his 26 points in a great third quarter for Dallas and the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Sunday.

Christian Wood added 30 points and tied a career high with seven assists as the Mavericks capped Nowitzki’s celebration by winning just the second Christmas Day home game in club history.

Dallas took its first lead during a 51-point third quarter, the highest-scoring Christmas quarter in NBA history and the best in the league this season.

“I think we had to calm down a little bit, the first time some guys played on Christmas,” Hardaway said. “Just being able to appreciate the opportunity.”

LeBron James scored 38 points, one shy of his season high, and the Lakers led by 12 to start the third before the Mavericks took over.

Wood started the surge with a 3-pointer, and Dallas was within one when Doncic had a chance to challenge James at the rim, but he passed Hardaway for a corner 3-pointer and Dallas’ first lead at 65-63.

The Mavericks, who scored just 43 points in the first half and trailed by 11 at halftime, didn’t slow down from there.

Doncic, who had six of his nine assists in the quarter, made three free throws after a foul and technical against Russell Westbrook, Hardaway scored inside and out and Wood converted a three-point play to break the 50-point mark. .

Hardaway was 4-for-5 from deep in the third, while Dallas was 9-for-13 as a team and shot 72% overall. Dallas outscored LA 51-21 in the third.

“We talked before the game about being ready to start, sustain and finish with energy, effort and competitiveness,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “We left him in the locker room at half time.”

Reggie Bullock scored 14 for Dallas on 4-of-7 shooting from long range, where Dallas was 18-of-44 (41%). Six different players had at least two 3’s each.

CHRISTMAS REPEAT

Dallas lost its other home game on Christmas Day 11 years earlier, when Nowitzki was the face of the franchise and the Mavericks were coming off their only championship. Miami won 105-94 in the lockout-delayed 2011-12 season opener.

COMPENSATION FOR DONCIC

Doncic was called for his sixth foul on a charge against Austin Reaves with 3:50 remaining, but the call was reversed on the replay. Reaves received a blocking foul and Doncic made both free throws. Doncic had nine rebounds.

TIPS

Lakers: James’ seven-game streak of at least 30 points is the longest active streak in the NBA. … Westbrook scored 17 points and Reaves had 16.

Mavericks: G Kemba Walker missed a second straight game recovering from a sprained left knee. Walker was unsigned for the first six weeks of the season. The 32-year-old has a history of knee problems in recent years. … Dallas was also without G/F Dorian Finney-Smith (right groin strain), G Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and G Frank Ntilikina (left knee soreness).

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Lakers: In Orlando on Tuesday. LA swept the two-game series last season.

Mavericks: Jalen Brunson returns to Dallas with the Knicks on Tuesday. Brunson was drafted in the second round the year Doncic finished third overall (2018) and thrived as his teammate before signing with New York in free agency. The Mavs won the first meeting in New York this month.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports