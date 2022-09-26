Doncaster Sheffield Airport closes with loss of up to 800 jobs as flights are halted from October 31

Bosses at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have announced it is to close at the end of next month after the company was declared ‘unviable’, putting about 800 jobs at risk.

Peel Group, owner of the major UK airport, said high ‘fixed costs’ and recent world events had left the company with a ‘fundamental lack of financial viability’.

Managers of the regional terminal, which serves 1.4 million passengers at 54 destinations annually, were in talks with government officials about a rescue plan.

But a spokesperson for the groups said they had produced “no tangible results,” and after a strategic review, the company was declared “unviable.”

Bosses will ‘wind down’ their activities as the airport prepares to close at the end of October this year.

This comes despite Liz Truss pledging to save the airport as part of the leveling campaign in her first prime minister’s questions, as she said regional airports – including Doncaster Sheffield – are ‘an essential part of our economic growth’.

The new Prime Minister told the House of Commons that she would ensure that the new Transport Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, was “immediately aware of this matter… to ensure that we protect this airport and protect that vital infrastructure and connectivity that help us grow our economy’.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said the council is still trying to show there is a ‘viable future’ for the airport.

Robert Hough, chairman of Peel Airports Group, said of the decision: “We recognize that this will be a major disappointment to many.

“The persistent problem remains the fundamental and insufficient lack of current or future revenue streams, along with the airport’s high operating costs.

“Our employees have always been DSA’s greatest asset and we are grateful to all of them, past and present, for their dedication and dedication over the years.

“The first priority remains to continue to work closely with them in the coming weeks.

“As such, DSA is now beginning a formal process of consultation with team members.”

A spokesperson for Peel Group said they were in active talks “on a weekly basis” with a range of government officials about the future of the international terminal.

The airport opened in 2005 after it was converted by Peel from the old RAF Finningley airbase (File photo)

They said these talks were mainly led by officials from the Doncaster Council, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and the Department for Transport.

And on Friday, they said they had received a proposal to give the company public money to cover the losses incurred through October 31, 2023.

But the board later decided it could not “responsibly accept the financing” against the backdrop of its “unviable, loss-making business.”

Robert Hough added: ‘We will do everything we can to minimize the impact of these proposals and work closely with local authorities and agencies to support our employees during what we know is an extremely difficult period. will be.

“DSA has been in contact with union representatives on the ground throughout and we are doing everything we can to ensure they are kept informed every step of the way through this next phase.”

But this morning, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said the council was still trying to show there was a ‘viable future’ for the airport.

He said: ‘We are doing everything we can to save our region’s airport.

Mr Coppard said: ‘I am devastated by today’s announcement by Peel and angry at the impact it will have on our communities’

“We took the initiative, entered the market and brought potential investors to the table, demonstrating that there is a viable future for DSA.

But it has become clear that a deal to find a new owner or operator for DSA cannot be closed in weeks.

‘That is why we have made an offer in recent days to support DSA financially.

“It’s not just about giving potential investors a reasonable amount of time to put together their proposals, but it’s also about protecting more than 800 jobs and providing security to customers, operators and our community at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Mr Coppard said: ‘I am devastated by today’s announcement by Peel and angry at the impact it will have on our communities.’

The Labor mayor said the DSA has been receiving government funding for years, including through the pandemic, and has declined an offer to continue that support.

He said: ‘The fact that they chose to decline our offer just confirms what many of us suspected: that Peel never took it seriously to find an alternative and secure the future of DSA.

“It’s not too late for them to do the right thing; for them to reconsider their decision in the interest of those workers, businesses and communities directly affected by this appalling decision.”

Mr Coppard said the next step would be to ask the government to intervene and keep the airport open.

Over the summer, the airport’s owners said DSA had never reached a critical mass of passengers to become profitable (File photo)

Peel said earlier this month he received a letter from the mayor’s office saying that a group interested in buying the airport had come forward, but the company had not received any further details about this potential buyer.

Steven Underwood, Chief Executive of Peel Group, said: ‘We will not accept subsidies from the public sector to cover the costs of an airport that is not viable due to the lack of sufficient term revenues and high operating costs.’

Underwood said the focus would be on developing Peel’s £1.7 billion GatewayEast site alongside the DSA.

He said: ‘We have the potential to attract cutting edge, forward-looking businesses to South Yorkshire, but only if we are able to work with our local stakeholders and the South Yorkshire community.’

The airfield was opened in 2005 after it was converted by Peel from the old RAF Finningley airbase.

Over the summer, the owners said DSA had never reached a critical mass of passengers to become profitable.

When Wizz Air withdrew from using the airport, Tui was left as the sole base carrier.