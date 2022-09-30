Donatella Versace stands out in an eye-catching purple gown at inaugural Albie Awards in NYC

<!–

Donatella Versace rocked a glamorous figure as she attended the opening of the Albie Awards in New York on Thursday.

The 67-year-old Italian designer stood out in a striking purple dress that showed off her incredible figure.

She increased her height with a pair of chunky heels and accessorized with dazzling silver jewelry.

Donatella’s platinum blonde locks were parted down the middle and fell naturally past her shoulders.

The businesswoman opted for a glamorous makeup look, which included nude lipstick and striking purple eyeshadow.

Co-hosted by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband, movie star George Clooney, the event played host to a glittering star-studded guest list.

Stylish: The Italian designer, 67, increased her height with a pair of chunky heels and accessorized with dazzling silver jewelry

Gorgeous: The businesswoman opted for a glamorous makeup look, including nude lipstick and bold purple eyeshadow

They were named for Judge Albie Sachs, the famous South African jurist who was imprisoned and later exiled for his activism against the apartheid regime.

Thursday’s guest list included Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, who posed like a storm with George and Amal for the photographers.

Rande, George, and a businessman named Mike Meldman co-founded the famous Casamigos tequila brand, which they have since sold.

A dazzling array of famous faces walked the red carpet, from Dua Lipa and Jodie Turner-Smith to Drew Barrymore and Phoebe Dynevor to Oscar Isaac.

Beauty: Donatella’s platinum blonde locks were parted in the middle and fell naturally past her shoulders (pictured with Zoey Deutch)

Donatella became the creative director of the Italian luxury brand Versace after the tragic death of her brother Gianni in 1997.

The star has helped make the fashion house one of the biggest in the world while dressing Jennifer Lopez, the Kardashians and Jenners, and Madonna.

Donatella recently spoke about taking on the role of creative director over the years for W Magazineand how failure was simply ‘part of the process’.

‘Once I made peace with my past, I was able to find my own voice. That’s when I really started doing what I wanted.’

“I brought back the iconic Gianni prints in my own way and created new ones. Today I can say that what you see on the runway is truly an expression of who I am,” the fashion designer added to the post.