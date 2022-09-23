Donatella Versace, 67, showcases her VERY smooth visage as she steps out on the runway in Milan

Donatella Versace caught the eye when she took to the catwalk earlier on Friday to close out the brand’s presentation at Milan Fashion Week.

The Italian designer, 67, stunned in a fitted black dress and platform shoes to thank the cheering guests at the end of the show.

The Spring/Summer 2023 women’s collection showcased a variety of colors and ensembles worn by top models such as Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski.

Stunning: Donatella Versace, 67, turned heads when she briefly stepped on the runway at the end of the brand’s show on Friday during Milan Fashion Week

The businesswoman looked younger than ever in a fitted black dress that fell to her knees.

The stylish ensemble was sleeveless on the right side, while the left section featured a longer sleeve.

Donatella stepped confidently into a pair of shiny black platform boots that matched the dress perfectly.

If we talk about during a recent interview with Fashion, said the fashion designer, ‘fashion is about color and joy. Clothing should inspire you with courage. They should make you feel like you are “more.”

She became the creative director of the luxury Italian brand after the tragic death of her brother, Gianni Versace, in 1997.

Stylish: The Italian fashion designer showed off her slim physique in a form-fitting dress as she stepped on the Versace catwalk

Her platinum blonde hair was parted in the middle and fell naturally past her shoulders. She added a pair of gold hoop earrings to add a pop of color to her monochromatic outfit.

She applied only a light coat of makeup to her smooth skin, including nude lipstick and black eyeshadow.

Donatella took a few steps off the runway as the guests applauded her. She was pictured waving to the audience before going backstage.

The talented designer shared Versace’s message to: Fashion. “The goal of Versace is to make women, as well as men, feel sensual, powerful and free.”

‘Diversity, intended as a multiplicity of beauty ideals, must be embraced. And I love the multitude of forms through which feminine beauty can be expressed,” the socialite further explained.

Beautiful: The businesswoman showed off her youthful appearance as she celebrated her presentation on the catwalk in Milan

Hardworking: Donatella took over the Italian luxury brand after her brother, Gianni Versace, was murdered in 1997; pictured in April in Las Vegas

Friday’s Versace runway presentation featured top models such as Bella Hadid and her older sister, Gigi, opening the show.

The setting was in a darkened room, lit by dim, purple lighting and candles along the runway itself.

Some of the clothing featured colorful options, while black was a big part of the grunge theme as well.

Paris Hilton, a close friend of Donatella’s, also got the chance to show off her runway walk in a pink shimmering mini dress to round out the collection.

Wow! Bella Hadid walked the runway for Versace on Friday in a flowy purple corset dress and sheer veil

Show-stopping: Paris Hilton closed out Versace’s runway show on Friday in a pink shimmering mini dress

She made a statement: Gigi Hadid was also seen in a hoodie

Donatella discussed taking on the role of creative director over the years to W Magazineand how failure was just, ‘part of the process’.

“Once I made peace with my past, I was able to find my own voice. Then I really started doing what I wanted.’

“I’ve brought back Gianni’s iconic prints in my own way and created new ones. Today I can say that what you see on the catwalk is really an expression of who I am,” the fashion designer added to the publication.

Milan Fashion Week ends on September 26 and is known as one of the best fashion events in the world, alongside New York, Paris and London Fashion Week.