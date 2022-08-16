WhatsNew2Day
Donate to kids in need when you purchase PDF Reader Pro for $40

Tech
By Jacky

Everyone, from students to office workers, works with PDFs on a regular basis. This file format is popular because you can view it on almost any device with a screen and internet connection. But they are also difficult to work with, which can be difficult when studying or collaborating on group projects.

That’s where PDF Reader Pro can help. This app makes reading and editing PDFs seamless, which is just one reason why this app is installed on over 60 million devices worldwide. During our Back to Education event, you can purchase a lifetime subscription for just $39.99, and $0.50 of your purchase will be donated to children in need.

PDF Reader Pro is a macOS app that allows you to edit PDFs quickly and easily. It allows you to add or modify images and text in your PDFs, so you don’t have to redo and save an entire document. You can also annotate documents with highlights, text boxes, notes, and other markup tools. PDF Reader Pro even lets you convert files to iWork, text, JPG, PNG, and HTML for easy sharing across devices. And if you find yourself studying late at night, the app features night mode for comfortable viewing of your documents.

I wish you could edit and annotate your PDFs almost natively. PDF Reader Pro for Mac makes it easy and you can get a lifetime license for just $39.99 at our Back to Education event. In addition, $0.50 of your purchase will be donated to a charity or school that supports children. You can vote for the organization you’d like to donate to via an email you’ll receive after purchase, and we’ll announce the winner in a follow-up email once the event ends.

sale 18894 primary image

PDF Reader Pro for Mac – $39.99

Easily edit and annotate PDFs

Prices subject to change.

