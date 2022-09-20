Donald Trump’s lawyers acknowledge possibility of criminal charges in new court filing

<!–

Donald Trump’s lawyers have admitted for the first time that the former president could face criminal charges for his actions with the Mar-a-Lago file store.

In a letter to Raymond Dearie, the special master – independent arbitrator – appointed to oversee the FBI’s investigation into the documents, Trump’s team expressed concern about the investigation on Monday.

Trump’s attorneys wrote that they do not want Dearie to compel Trump to “fully and specifically disclose a defense of the grounds of a subsequent indictment without such requirement being apparent in the court order” — a statement indicating that Trump or his aides face criminal charges.

The FBI is investigating how more than 300 classified documents ended up on Trump’s Florida estate and why they were removed from the White House rather than turned over to the National Archives upon his departure.

Donald Trump can be seen Saturday at a rally in Ohio. On Monday, his lawyers wrote to the special master, Raymond Dearie, explaining their requests for the investigation of the Mar-a-Lago documents.

Raymond Dearie, a veteran New York judge, has been appointed special master to oversee the Mar-a-Lago investigation

Documents related to Trump’s estate search warrant pictured on Aug. 18

Mar-a-Lago was ambushed by FBI agents on August 8

In January, the FBI seized the first batch of documents, and a second cache was taken in June. On August 8, while Trump was in Manhattan, agents searched the estate and took the remaining files.

Trump, 76, claimed he had established a protocol that automatically released any files he deleted from the Oval Office.

But on Monday, Trump’s attorneys preemptively prevented Dearie from asking about the classification rules.

They argued that Trump could be at a legal disadvantage if he answered questions about the alleged declassification system at this stage of the trial, and objected to Dearie’s request to “disclose specific information about declassification to the Court and the government.” .

Judge Aileen Cannon, the Florida judge who presides over the case and agreed to the special lead review of the trial, has ordered Dearie to complete his analysis of the approximately 11,000 documents by the end of November.

The preparatory conference is scheduled for Dearie on Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York.

Trump’s lawyers said in their letter Monday that they “generally” agreed with the timeline, but wanted to discuss some changes during Tuesday’s hearing.

They also expressed concern that some parts of the case could be heard by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the judge who approved the FBI’s search warrant. The Trump attorneys argued that Cannon, a Trump appointee who appointed the special master, planned to have that trial through the special master trial, with Dearie’s recommendations eventually reported to her.

In their own file, the Justice Department did not elaborate on how Dearie should review the classified documents.

They urged Dearie to contact the National Archives and Records Administration — the federal agency charged with maintaining and tracking government records — while he’s conducting the review, and suggested weekly reviews with both parties to establish a smooth running of the assessment process.