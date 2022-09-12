Donald Trump ‘will NOT receive an invite to Queen’s funeral’ with spaces at the ceremony limited

Donald Trump will not be invited to the Queen’s funeral next week, leaked documents show.

The former US president has often spoken of his deep and personal admiration for the late monarch.

But he is not expected to be among the mourners during next Monday’s service, with a limited number due to the crowded congregation.

Only current heads of state and their spouses or partners will be invited, meaning Joe and Jill Biden will be among those paying their respects at Westminster Abbey.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the abbey will be so full it would be impossible to offer more invitations, according to documents seen by Politics.

The guidelines sent to embassies on Saturday evening said the department “regrets that due to space limitations at the state funeral and related events, no other members of the main guest’s family, staff or entourage will be allowed in.”

Heads of state who cannot attend may elect someone else as their official representative in their place.

Biden said Friday that he planned to travel to London for the funeral, despite presidents not attending the last two state funerals for Winston Churchill and George VI.

Questions had been raised whether Trump, who paid tribute to the Queen on Saturday and wrote to DailyMail.com that meeting her was “the most extraordinary honor of my life,” would attend the service.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were welcomed in 2019 for a full state visit by Queen Elizabeth II. It was Trump’s second visit to the UK as president

Trump met the Queen twice as president, first at Windsor Castle for tea in 2018 and then on a full state visit the following year.

He often spoke of the way his Scottish-born mother loved the Royals and the Queen in particular.

And he made it clear that the two visits to the United Kingdom were among the highlights of his time as president.

After his first meeting, when he inspected the guard and had tea with the monarch, he said they got on well.

‘Then we’ll go upstairs and have tea. And I didn’t know this — it was supposed to take 15 minutes, but it took about an hour,” he said.

‘Because we got along well. And she liked our first lady and our first lady liked her.

‘But we got along fantastically well. But time passed – you know, sometimes you get along and time passes.’

Many other leaders have also indicated their intention to attend the funeral, including Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau and Anthony Albanese.

King Charles III will also host a reception for world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening.

President Donald Trump with Queen Elizabeth II after praising her as an ‘amazing, wonderful woman’ at a 2019 state banquet at Buckingham Palace

Trump used his Truth Social platform to pay tribute on Thursday afternoon

The visitors will be able to attend the Queen’s body and sign the condolence register at Lancaster House.

On the day of the funeral, they will travel from West London in escorted coaches to Westminster Abbey, where security and traffic restrictions require them to leave their own car.

According to the document, world leaders have also been urged to travel on commercial flights and have been told not to use helicopters to travel around the UK.

The FCDO pushed for commercial travel “wherever possible,” Politico said.

“There will be multiple and comprehensive layers of security throughout London and in all official locations used for the state funeral and related events,” said an FCDO document seen by Politico.

Meanwhile, the use of helicopter transfers between airports and locations has been banned “due to the number of flights currently being operated,” it was reported.

Politico said the document also set out some arrangements for heads of state around the funeral.

Heads of State from around the world will gather at Westminster Abbey (pictured) next week for Her Majesty’s funeral

This includes receptions hosted by the King and new Secretary of State James Cleverly, an offer to visit the Queen’s body when it is in state, and to sign a register of condolences at Lancaster House.

It reported that foreign leaders will be invited to pay tribute to the Queen while at Lancaster House, but this could take up to three minutes.

And “due to the extensive ceremonial program regarding the state funeral and the logistical challenges, requests for bilaterals will not be considered on this occasion,” the leaked document said.

The FCDO has been approached for comment.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at her summer home in Balmoral, Scotland, at the age of 96, sparking an outpouring of grief in the UK and around the world.

Tens of thousands of people gathered on the streets of Edinburgh today to watch Her Majesty be transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96

Her eldest son, Charles, was proclaimed king yesterday, while her coffin was moved today from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of the Scottish capital when her procession arrived, with relatives such as Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and the Earl and Countess of Wessex present as it drove into the city.

They gave her a guard of honour, along with the King’s Bodyguard for Scotland (Royal Company of Archers), when she was carried into the royal palace.

She will rest overnight in Edinburgh before being carried in the afternoon to St. Giles Cathedral in the city, where she will be joined by the King and other relatives.

Her body will then rest in the cathedral until Tuesday, after which it will be flown by a military aircraft to RAF Northolt. She is accompanied on this journey by Princess Anne.

On Wednesday afternoon, Her Majesty’s body will travel in a public procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the coffin will be placed on a raised platform and crowned with the Imperial State Crown, Sphere and Scepter.

It is guarded by soldiers 24 hours a day and will remain in state for the next four days until the morning of her funeral on Monday, September 19.

The coffin will then be taken in procession to Westminster Abbey for her funeral service, which heads of state from around the world are expected to attend.

After this service, she will then be taken in a hearse to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Chapel, where a funeral service will take place.