Donald Trump was once paid in gold bars that were wheeled into Trump Tower apartment

Comes as Trump faces trial announced by NY Attorney General for lying about property values

It is not known what happened to the gold bars and where they went

He didn’t know what to do with the gold bars and gave them to the security guard

It was supposed to cover the cash part of the lease on a parking garage

The upcoming book by Maggie Haberman reveals the bullion payment from the tenant

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Donald Trump was once paid in gold bars wheeled into the Trump Tower apartment, new book claims, as he faces a massive $250m lawsuit. from New York AG Letitia James for ‘lying about the value of his property’.

The upcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman called ‘Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America’ and obtained by CNNreveals new details about his business dealings, including the bullion payment.

She wrote that Trump sometimes used to receive lease payments in cash and that a tenant once gave him the bullion that covered the cash portion of a parking garage lease.

The parking garage was located in the General Motors building in Manhattan, purchased by Trump in 1998.

According to Haberman’s book, Trump was clueless about what to do with the bullion.

He told Matt Calamari, who was a security guard turned executive director of the Trump Organization, to take the bars to his apartment in Trump Tower.

But it is not known where the gold bars have gone. CNN reported that Calamari’s lawyer did not comment and it was called a ‘fantasy question’ by Trump.

The forthcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman called ‘Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America’ and obtained by CNN, reveals new details about his business dealings, including the bullion payment

According to Haberman’s book, Trump was clueless about what to do with the bullion. Pictured: Maggie Haberman

It happens after the New York Attorney General’s lawsuit against Trump was announced yesterday.

Letitia James announced the case against the former president at a dramatic press conference Wednesday, citing a document that accuses Trump and his three grown children of inflating properties far beyond their actual valuations when seeking loans to expand his real estate empire.

James said the president and his children engaged in ‘numerous frauds’ in a legal move that looks set to chip away at his ability to do business in her state for years.

She specifically named Trump and his three grown children, Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump, saying they “persistently” inflated the value of assets.

Trump hit back at James, who is black, calling her a ‘racist’ and accusing her of making the case to help her ‘really bad poll numbers’.

“Another witch hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, who had almost no public support, and who is now doing poorly against the Law & Order AG nominee, the highly respected Michael Henry, ” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

‘I never thought this case would be brought – until I saw her really bad poll numbers. She is a fraud who campaigned on a “get Trump” platform, despite the city being one of the world’s crime and murder disasters under her watch!’