Donald Trump vetoed plan to get COVID vaccine at event with former presidents, according to new book

Donald Trump vetoed a plan to partner with former presidents to be vaccinated against COVID-19 during the final weeks of his term in office, according to a new book by a man and woman at the center of the White House pandemic.

At the time, in late 2020, the president had recently recovered from the virus.

But journalists bombarded officials with questions about when he would get the new vaccine.

“So we started brainstorming possible scenarios where the president could get the vaccine publicly,” writes Brian Morgenstern, then deputy White House press secretary and deputy communications director.

“One of the ideas was to have the president invite the former presidents to the White House — or some other location — to have them all receive the vaccine together in a show of unity.”

Aid workers thought that while the president may still have antibodies from his battle with the virus, the event demonstrates his confidence in the safety of the vaccine.

Morgenstern and another aide were tasked with bringing the idea of ​​appearing alongside Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama to the president in his private study.

“He made a face that conveyed, shall we say, a healthy skepticism,” Morgenstern writes.

“He said, ‘I’m getting the shot. Do they want me to get the shot? I’ll get the shot.’

“But about an event with the former presidents, he said, ‘No, I’m a different kind of guy, you know?’

Teresa Davis and Brian Morgenstern met while working for the Trump administration. She was a senior communications advisor for Operation Warp Speed ​​and a former Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary. He was deputy press secretary and deputy communications director for the White House, and former deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury Department.

They got married in June and their book ‘Vignettes and Vino’ will be published in October

In the case, he got his first shot in private before leaving the White House in January 2021, but didn’t reveal the news until months later.

The story is one of dozens of behind-the-scenes stories revealed in “Vignettes and Vino,” written by Brian and Teresa Morgenstern.

Teresa was a senior communications consultant at the White House for Operation Warp Speed, the federal program to develop a vaccine in record time.

It puts them at the heart of administration during some of its most testing times.

But instead of the usual political narrative, they’ve written a book that mixes recipes with light-hearted anecdotes.

“Most of the books that come out of the Trump White House are pretty negative, nasty and controversial. And this is meant to be a light-hearted side,’ Teresa said.

“You know, we’re one of many couples who’ve worked in the White House and in the administration. But I think, you know, we had such a special and unique experience, working on Operation Warp Speed ​​and the COVID-19 task force and all that good stuff together.”

The Morgensterns developed prescription and drinking conversations during COVID lockdown

Morgenstern with Trump ahead of a hastily convened press conference at Bedminster Golf Club, New Jersey, in August 2020. Trump chided his aide for appearing in a polo shirt

The book takes readers on Air Force One and to meetings where Vice President Mike Pence clashed with COVID adviser Debra Birx.

And it offers a tour of the West Wing, the Oval Office, and the dining room that Trump used as his study.

“Across from the toilet is what some of us called ‘the store’ and the President called the Lewinsky Room, for reasons we need not discuss in this book,” the authors write.

They have a more tactful outlook than former assistant Cliff Sims, whose 2019 book “Team of Vipers” described how Trump would love to treat visitors to crude conversations about the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky affair.

‘Vignettes and Vino’ will be published in October by Post Hill Press.

Some of the recipes are based on meals the couple developed during the lockdown, when Brian worked long days at the White House and Teresa was at home.

And they are thematically linked to issues addressed in each chapter. There is a ‘No-Collusion Mule’ and a salad with a ‘Turf War Dressing’.

“There’s a chapter about discussing the Tiger King and whether or not we should pardon,” Brian said. “So, you know, we combined Joe Exotic with an exotic recipe.”

Joe Exotic’s legal team expected Trump’s pardon at the end of his presidency

However, a new book reveals how White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows closed the discussion about pardoning Joe Exotic after learning of the murder-for-hire plan.

They reveal that the White House briefly – very briefly – discussed a possible pardon for Exotic, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for attempted assassination.

Trump had been asked about the matter during a White House press conference as public pressure for a pardon mounted, but said he did not know the show or the cast.

One day, Brian was sitting in Air Force One in the president’s cabin chatting with press secretary Kayleigh McEnany about an attempt to cause an internet meltdown by tweeting a tiger emoji without further comment.

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, discussing something else with the president, pricked up his ears and asked for more information.

He interrupted McEnany as she tried to explain.

“Meadows had heard enough of ‘hired murder’ and said abruptly, ‘Yeah, that doesn’t sound like something we should be involved in.’

The result should be a book that offers everything for a dinner party – food, drink and topics of conversation.

“We’ve been through unimaginable conditions in the White House during a pandemic Supreme Court confirmation, race riots across the country, highly controversial elections, all at the same time,” Brian said.

“We had the best crash course and crisis communication anyone could ever have.

“But at the end of the day we got through it with sober heads and didn’t go completely crazy, thanks to our families and our friends and by staying grounded and having faith and knowing that family is really important, friends, good food.” , having a good drink and being together.’