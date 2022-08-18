Donald Trump told Scott Morrison China ‘f**ked the world’ over Covid, Plagued book claims

Former US President Donald Trump told then Prime Minister Scott Morrison that China has “ruined the world” by unleashing Covid, a new book claims.

The reported telephone conversation between the two leaders took place on 17 July 2020 in a secure area in Canberra.

Covid started to rule the world and Mr Trump apparently had no qualms about expressing his feelings about who was to blame.

“It was a shame,” Trump said, according to journalists Simon Benson and Geoff Chalmers’ book Plagued, which details Australia’s political history during the pandemic.

“Look what they (China) have done to the world. They screwed up the world.’

Australia’s deteriorating relationship with China was a major international focus of Mr Morrison’s tenure

According to the book, Mr Trump’s crude expression did not surprise any of Mr Morrison’s associates who listened to the call, as “they had come to expect the unexpected when it came to Trump.”

A year earlier, Trump had reportedly already introduced Mr Morrison to a private meeting of G7 leaders as “President of Australia.”

The G7 is the meeting of the leaders of the world’s largest democratic economies.

Not that Morrison did much better with the next US president.

At a 2021 press conference to announce the AUKUS defense pact between Australia, the US and the UK, Joe Biden referred to Mr Morrison as “that guy Down Under”.

This was widely interpreted by Mr Morrison and his staff as evidence that Mr Biden had forgotten the Prime Minister’s name.

The book, which appears to have very close and candid access to memories and records kept by Mr Morrison and his entourage, paints a somewhat disturbing picture of Mr Biden being led by staff at another G7 meeting.

According to a new book by two Australian reporters, Joe Biden’s staff “watched” him at a G7 meeting of world leaders and feared he would say something embarrassing to the press

At another G7 meeting, the book stated, “Biden’s escorts restrained him … and restricted his contact with the leader.”

“He was late for functions, often left early and was kept away from press conferences to avoid embarrassing missteps.”

While the main thrust of Plagued is Australia’s domestic response to Covid, another important theme is the international challenge of an emerging and combative China.

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping, China has spread its influence around the world, suppressing domestic dissidents and subduing protesters in Hong Kong, Tibet and the largely Muslim province of Xinjiang.

According to the book, Mr. Morrison was a key early force in shaping a more steadfast Western approach to resisting China’s expansion and heavy-handed trades.

A new book claims the world’s top Democratic leaders were stunned when Mr Morrison showed them a list of China’s demands on Australia

As a special guest at the G7 summit in 2021, Mr Morrison reportedly presented to other world leaders in attendance a list of demands that China submitted to Australia at the end of 2020.

Its leaders, including Mr Biden, Britain’s Boris Johnson, Germany’s Angela Merkel and Japan’s Yoshihide Suga, reportedly sat in “semi-stunned silence” after reading it.

The list provides a detailed breakdown of China’s grievances against Australia that must be remedied if the deteriorating relationship between the two nations is to be repaired.

A major and ongoing source of tension has been Australia’s insistence on an independent investigation into the origins of Covid, which first surfaced in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

But the list also complained about “outrageous condemnation of China’s ruling party by MPs” as well as Australian media trying to curb its “unfriendly or hostile” coverage.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has led the nation to a much more assertive presence on the global stage, employing sometimes brutal tactics for those who internally resist his rule

French President Emmanuel Macron called Morrison a liar after Australia pulled out of buying submarines from France

Such demands were seen by many as a harassing challenge by an authoritarian party to a democratic society that demanded that it curtail freedoms and be submissive.

“This is what they are doing, this is what we are dealing with,” Mr Morrison reportedly told the shocked chamber.

“If we give up on one of them, it will be after you for yours.”

The book Teased also details Morrison’s feud with French President Emmanuel Macron when Australia canceled an order for French submarines over the AUKUS pact.

At one point, Macron even called Mr Morrison a liar, which the book says was unfair as the French knew full well that the submarine deal was faltering.

Fortunately, not all of Mr Morrison’s relationships with foreign leaders were so fraught.

According to the book, Japanese Prime Minister Suga signed a late night phone call saying, “Goodbye Scomo, my eternal friend.”

Mr Morrison so cherished the phrase that when announcing the AUKUS partnership he called it a ‘forever partnership’.