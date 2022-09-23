Donald Trump threatened to ‘obliterate’ Afghan leader during tense talks while he was president

<!–

Former President Trump criticized President Biden’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan in a sit-down interview with Fox News when he told Sean Hannity a story about why the Taliban feared him too much to take over the nation.

“During my discussions with Abdul Ghani Baradar, we have not lost a soldier for 18 months,” Trump said, referring to Abdul Ghani Baradar, co-founder and senior member of the Taliban.

Trump then told Hannity that he threatened to “exterminate” Abdul if he did not follow his orders.

“Didn’t you at some point tell him, ‘I know exactly where you are,’ and give him the exact coordinates of where he was?” Hannity asked.

“No,” Trump replied. “I sent him a picture of his house.”

He said, ‘But why else but why are you sending me a picture of my house?’ I said, “You have to find that out.”‘

Trump further recalled: “I said, ‘If you do something, we’re going to hit you harder than any country has ever been hit.’ He said, ‘I understand, Your Excellency.'”

“I’m the one who made it to very few soldiers. I wanted out,” Trump said, referring to the last 2,500 U.S. military personnel left in Afghanistan at the end of his presidency. “We would have had a similar schedule, but I would have taken out the military last.”

“I would have taken the best equipment in the world, military equipment, $85 billion in military equipment that we left behind. And by the way, 13 soldiers were killed,” he said, referring to the 13 Marines who died in an explosion trying to evacuate American civilians and allies when the Taliban took Kabul.

Biden has been widely criticized for the chaotic security situation that left Kabul airport vulnerable to the devastating suicide bombing that killed 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US military personnel. Critics and supporters alike are concerned about long-term ramifications, such as a broken promise not to leave Americans behind and the blow to US credibility with its allies.

In another wild moment during the interview, Trump claimed Venezuela is “opening its prisons” to send criminals to the US and said immigrants are “poisoning” our country under President Biden.

When asked by Fox News’ Sean Hannity how quickly he could return the nation to what it was under his administration, Trump said he could get most things back “very quickly,” except for the migrants who “poisoned” the country. .

When asked if he would deport the millions of illegal migrants who have entered the country under President Biden, Trump said, “The bad ones, the bad ones.”

“Millions and millions of people have poisoned our country,” Trump said.

“Yesterday I heard that Venezuela is emptying their prisons in the United States,” the former president told Hannity. “I’m almost surprised it took them so long.”