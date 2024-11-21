Donald Trump tees it up with LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson and his brother in Palm Beach after election victory

Weeks after claiming a second victory in the presidential election, Donald Trump played with a famous playing partner at one of his golf courses.

Trump was seen photographed alongside LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday.

That pair was joined in the round by Dustin’s brother Austin and marketing executive Collin Yost.

yost shared an image captured of the four of them in the course – as well as videos of his four tee shots.

Johnson is far from the end of the LIV Golf League season in 2024, where he finished 14th in the individual standings.

His 4Aces golf team, consisting of himself, Harold Varner III, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, finished 10th of 13 in the team standings.

Left to right: Professional golfer Dustin Johnson, President-elect Donald Trump, Collin Yost, Austin Johnson

Yost posted images and videos of the quartet playing at Trump’s golf course in Palm Beach.

Johnson has some time before the next LIV season starts again in February 2025, with the first event of the season taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

But for Trump, the work is just beginning after his Election Day victory just a few weeks ago.

Now is the time for the president-elect to begin his transition back to the White House, which begins with him filling out his cabinet.

Trump recently announced Linda McMahon, a former small business administrator and two-time Senate candidate from Connecticut, as his nominee for Secretary of Education.

In the wake of her nomination, wrestling fans have unearthed multiple videos of former WWE boss Vince McMahon’s wife being thrown around by various superstars.

Last month, both Vince and Linda McMahon were the subject of a new lawsuit accusing WWE and its founders of fostering a culture of sexual abuse and looking the other way while a longtime announcer took advantage of young men he hired as ‘ ring boys’.

The complaint alleges that Melvin Phillips, who died in 2012, targeted young men from disadvantaged backgrounds and assaulted them in his dressing room, hotels and even in the wrestlers’ locker room. All of the plaintiffs were between 13 and 15 years old when they met Phillips.

Vince McMahon resigned from WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings earlier this year amid his own sex trafficking scandal. A former WWE employee accused him of, among other things, defecating on her head during a threesome. He denies the allegations.