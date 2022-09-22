Donald Trump tears into Joe Biden for ‘dismantling’ what he did in the White House

<!–

Former President Donald Trump appeared in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday night and criticized President Joe Biden for ‘dismantling’ his White House performance.

Trump listed his accomplishments while president, saying he was “so proud” of what his administration did, including tax and regulatory cuts, energy independence and the border wall.

He went on to say ‘we did things that nobody ever thought possible’ and then ripped into Biden and his current administration when they ‘came along and just dismantled it.’

He said Biden’s reluctance to deal with the border crisis has allowed an influx of drugs into the country, saying that “we were doing well and now you’ve got drugs flowing into the country at a level that nobody has seen. “

Trump claimed that “we had a 19% drop in drugs from what they were the year before,” and also said the border crisis has allowed “millions” of people to flow through.

He also said the country ‘would have been energy dominant in a very short period of time’ in a way that would have been ‘bigger than Russia and Saudi Arabia combined.’

“We really have a country that is going downhill,” he said, calling the United States a ‘country in decline.

The interview comes after a federal appeals court allowed Justice Department lawyers to continue looking at documents marked classified that were taken from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago during the August raid.

It is unclear whether Trump will appeal the ruling, which was a victory for the Justice Department and its investigation into the records Trump took with him when he left the White House.