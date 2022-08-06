Donald Trump slams Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, saying she ‘played into the hands’ of China

Former President Donald Trump criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, saying on Saturday she had played into China’s hands, causing it to make even more aggressive moves on the autonomous island.

China launched live-fire military exercises after Pelosi visited Taiwan to show support.

‘What was she doing? And everything she touches turns into…,” he told an audience of conservatives in Dallas, Texas, who filled the gap with an expletive.

“She fails. The women are bringing chaos,” he said, adding that she had given China the cover it needed to tense their muscles.

“She played into their hands because now they have an excuse to do what they do,” he said.

“And I’ll tell you it wouldn’t have happened under Trump in a million years, I can tell you.”

Donald Trump criticized Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan in a speech on Saturday night.

“She fails. The women are bringing chaos,” he said, adding that she had given China the cover it needed to flex its muscles and launch military exercises around Taiwan.

Trump spoke to an audience of supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas

China launched military exercises near Taiwan after Pelosi visited last week, first House speaker in more than 20 years

He was the star of the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday night.

His speech was full of his greatest hits – bashing Pelosi, calling on the National Guard to bring order to crime-stricken cities and sentence drug dealers to death.

His audience of red-blooded conservatives licked it up and chanted “USA” as he took the stage.

He previously received a boost when attendees voted him for their pick for the Republican nomination in 2024.

He delivered a grim message about a failing nation as he put his base into action for the November midterms.

“What we do in the coming months and years will determine whether American civilization will collapse or fail, or whether it will triumph and prosper like never before,” he said.

“This is no time for complacency. We cannot be complacent. We must seize this opportunity to tackle the radical left.’

He also dangled the possibility that he will walk again in 2024.

“I ran twice. I won twice and did much better the second time than the first and got millions and millions more votes than in 2016 and also got more votes by far than any sitting president in the history of our country.

“And now we may have to do it again,” he said to wild screams of delight.

But first come the midterms of November

“To win in November, this election must be a national referendum on the terrible disasters that radical Democrats have wrought upon our country,” he said.

“The Republican Party must campaign with a clear promise that if they take power… they must close the border, stop the crime wave and beat inflation and hold the Biden administration accountable. They have to hold it accountable.’

Some of the biggest lines of applause were related to law and order.

“We need to return to the tried and true strategy of something called stopping and frisking,” he said.

“We have to take the weapons away from criminals. Instead of taking guns away from law-abiding Americans, let’s take them away from the violent criminals and career criminals for a change.”

He was among friends at a conference led by his closest allies and filled with merchandise bearing his likeness or slogans.

He described those in attendance as “the beating heart of the conservative movement.”

And he thanks them for securing an election victory, showing that the majority of those in attendance wanted him to win the Republican nomination for 2024.

“And I think we had 69% and 99% approval, why couldn’t I get 100? Why 99,’ he joked.

“What was the last time someone had 99% approval, that’s pretty good, thanks everyone.”

The CPAC straw poll showed that Trump was tightening his grip on the conservative grassroots. He increased his lead over second place DeSantis to 45 points since the last poll

If merch is a yardstick, CPAC visitors are four square feet behind Trump

Trump Cuts Are Used To Sell Conservative Cell Phone Plans At CPAC Texas In Dallas

Britain’s Nigel Farage said Trump had lost 20 pounds and looked like he’d lost the weight of the world off his shoulders. I believe Donald Trump is the man to go out and fight on behalf of America and the Western world,” he told an enthusiastic CPAC crowd.

It was no surprise that he won the poll among a crowd of his supporters.

But it showed the former president had widened his lead over closest rival Florida governor Ron DeSantis since a similar poll was last held in February.

“So you know how the mainstream media has told us that influence in the party is waning,” pollster Jim McLaughlin said when he unveiled the poll. ‘Not at all.

“In fact, he’s more popular than ever.”

The day before, he held a meeting in Wisconsin where he claimed he was one of the most persecuted people in history.

“We stand up to some of the most threatening forces, entrenched interests and vicious adversaries our people have ever seen,” he told supporters in Waukesha.

“A friend of mine recently said that I was the most persecuted person in the history of our country. Actually, when I thought about it, I sensed that he might be right.’

Trump cited the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian collusion as evidence, adding, “This can only happen to me. Who has experienced such a thing? Seriously?’

Former President Donald Trump declared himself the most persecuted person in US history at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday

He said all he had to do to end the persecution was “renounce my faith, if I agreed to remain silent, if I stayed at home or if I stayed in my basement like Joe Biden did.” ‘.

However, he promised to keep fighting for his supporters: ‘That’s what they want me to do and it would all be very nice. I would have a very nice life. But I can’t and I won’t because I love our country and the people of our country.

‘I love them so much. And I am not doing this for myself because I had a very good luxury life before entering the wonderful world of politics. I’m doing this for you and it’s an honor for me to do it.’

Speaking at the CPAC conference, his former strategist Steve Bannon said the legal battle is all part of Democrats’ strategy.

“They understand they can’t beat him at the ballot box,” he said.

“They can’t beat his energy. They can’t beat his vision.

“They’re coming after him legally with a 1000 cut death.

“They are trying to put him in jail to make sure he can’t run again in 2024 and be the rightful president he should be today.