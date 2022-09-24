Donald Trump says Robert Saleh is ‘greater than Vice Lombardi’ after New York’s win over Cleveland

Donald Trump stunned his audience at a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday night when he went off on a bizarre tangent to give his thoughts on the New York Jets’ final NFL game.

The 45th president took the stage at a Save America rally ahead of the midterm elections, discussing all things immigration, crime, the 2020 election — and oddly enough, the New York Jets’ victory over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.

“The Jets game last week… so there’s like a minute and 37 seconds left, they’re down 13 points and they had a tough game and they don’t even have the ball,” Trump began with spectators waiting blank on the relevance of New York’s Week 2 win.

‘I think the chances of winning were one-hundredth of a percent and nobody would take the bet.

‘They kind of fumbled, they threw a long pass, it was caught, they got to seven… and then they got an onside kick, this went on for about a minute and a quarter.

Donald Trump’s rally in North Carolina has gone way off track. He now provides a recap of the New York Jets’ comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. “I called coach … I said, ‘Coach, you’re bigger than Vince Lombardi.'” pic.twitter.com/q4oTNuxDaA — The Recount (@therecount) 24 September 2022

The former president held a rally in Wilmington, NC. Friday before the midterm elections

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, a longtime friend and supporter of Trump, was at the rally in Wilmington. While in office, Trump appointed Johnson as the US ambassador to the UK

‘They received… they got an onside kick and they went for a touchdown and they won the game because the other field goal kicker missed a field goal somewhere during the game and they got the 14 points they needed for.

‘They needed 14 points, they got 14 points in like a minute and 12 seconds, it was the craziest thing.’

What might be more extraordinary than the comeback itself was that Trump actually spoke with head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas after the Gang Green’s first win of the 2022 NFL season.

Vince Lombardi (R) is considered to be one of the greatest figures in the history of the National Football League

As always, the 45th president had a bold claim, although this time it was in the sports sphere.

‘I called the coach [Robert Saleh] because I think the coach is a great guy, also the general manager… I said, “Coach, you’re bigger than Vince Lombardi because Vince Lombardi never did that, he was never able to pull off a game like that because it was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.” The game was over, it was over.’

Trump’s reference to the Jets might not make sense on the surface, but his longtime friend and franchise owner, Woody Johnson, was in attendance.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was the toast of the green half of New York after his team completed a stunning comeback over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the NFL season

Trump is expected to run for president again in 2024, though he hasn’t confirmed as much

New York trailed the Browns 30-17 with less than 90 seconds left before an AJ Brown touchdown brought them within one possession.

The Jets recovered the ensuing onside kick before rookie Garrett Wilson caught a touchdown with 22 seconds on the clock.

New York held on to win 31-30, sending half of Trump’s native New York into ecstasy.

The former president told fellow Republicans that “the time is coming” for him to make a formal announcement about his next bid for the White House when asked by Fox News last month.

“I think people will be very happy, our country has never been in a position like this, we have lost everything,” he said.