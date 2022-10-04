Donald Trump says King Charles III has 'got a great way about him'

<!–

Donald Trump believes King Charles III is “good for him” and Queen Consort Camilla is “absolutely sweet” while praising Britain’s newest rulers.

The former US president, who claimed to know the king “very well,” said the new monarch has “an agenda” and “a strong view of things.”

Mr Trump predicted that Charles would do “very well” as king, echoing a statement he made about new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

He also praised Ms. Truss for following a tax cut agenda.

Trump said in an interview with GB News on Tuesday that the king has “an agenda” and a “strong view of things.”

“Well, I think he’s going to be different now,” Trump said.

‘I know him very well, very well. And I spent a lot of time with him when I was there as president. And with his wife (who by the way) was absolutely lovely, and we had a good time together.

“And I, you know, so I’m a little biased when I say it, but, you know, he had a strong take on things.

“Probably hard when you’re the king you want 100% of the people to love you like the queen did. The Queen had – everyone loved her, right? She had no such agenda.

“And yet, you know, she was a very strong woman. I also got to know her. She was a very strong woman, a great woman. I think Charles is going to do very well. I think he has a great way about him.”

He said, ‘I’ve cut taxes a lot and we’ve done a lot more business and she’s done that.

“And I know she got a few hits for it, which actually surprises me, but you might have bigger earnings at the end of the day, it’s going to be really interesting.

“What she did is quite the opposite of what some people thought. But that doesn’t mean they were right. I have a feeling she might be right.’