Donald Trump says he’s returning to Mar-a-Lago for first time since FBI raid

Donald Trump announced he would return to Mar-a-Lago for the first time since the FBI raided his Florida resort and home in August, days before the special master begins reviewing thousands of documents seized from the search. .

The former president made the announcement in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, deriding the raid as an “unjustified, unjust and illegal” while saying he would observe the damage from what he called the “FBI break-in.” ‘

“I will soon be going to the site of the unjustified, unjust and illegal raid on my Florida home, Mar-a-Lago,” Trump wrote. “I will be able to see with my own eyes the consequences of unnecessarily looting rooms and other parts of the house.”

‘It has already been proven that so much has been wrongly taken, it is not a ‘pretty thing’. Such a pity! The 4th Amendment, and much more, has been completely violated, a serious invasion of privacy. I will keep the American public informed about TRUTH!’

Trump was in New York City when the raid took place on August 8, and has since delivered speeches across the country and tee-up for rounds of golf across the country.

His return home comes just as Justice Department-appointed special master, Judge Raymond Dearie, is ready to begin his assessment of the approximately 11,000 items seized by Mar-a-Lago during the raid. to remove all items subject to legal privilege claims.

Dearie has asked the DOJ and Trump’s attorneys to attend a “preliminary round conference” in New York City on Tuesday. He has until November 30 to complete his assessment, after which the DOJ investigation into the documents found in Mar-a-Lago can continue.

The FBI says of the documents seized while serving the court-authorized search warrant in the house, about 300 items marked as classified were found in a storage room and an office.

Dearie was appointed to review the documents after Trump asked an independent mediator to determine whether any of the documents seized from his home were protected under executive or client attorney privilege.

Since Trump filed the request in August, federal investigators have not been able to review any of the seized documents and will not do so until Dearie’s review is complete.

Both the DOJ and Trump’s attorney agreed that Dearie — formerly a chief justice of New York’s Eastern District Federal Court — served as special master after adjudicating numerous candidates.

Dearie was the top prosecutor in Brooklyn, New York, before being appointed to federal court by Ronald Reagan in 1986.

His file contained high-profile terrorism cases, including some from abroad.

He was also a member of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which authorizes the Justice Department to conduct wiretapping investigations into suspected foreign agents.

Judge Raymond Dearie has been appointed special master and has until November 30 to complete his review of the 11,000 documents

Trump denies any wrongdoing and insists he is the victim of a political conspiracy to knock him out of the 2024 election.

He told radio host Hugh Hewitt that the Justice Department had no justification for his actions.

“There’s no reason they can be, except if they’re just sick and insane, which is always possible, because I’ve done absolutely – you see the legal papers – absolutely nothing wrong,” he said.

Hewitt asked Trump if he could have taken the papers accidentally or on purpose.

“Remember this – everything was released, number one,” Trump responded.

However, legal experts doubt Trump did.

And not even his own legal team has advanced that argument in court documents.

When they handed a series of documents to the administration in June, Trump’s lawyers did not even mention that they had been released.

“In producing the documents, neither FPOTUS COUNSEL 1 nor INDIVIDUAL 2 claimed that FPOTUS released the documents,” reads a court file referring to the former president of the United States.

Police are stationed outside Mar-a-Lago as FBI investigators raid the resort on Aug. 8