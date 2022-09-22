Donald Trump says the FBI agents who raided Mar-a-Lago took his WILL

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Donald Trump claimed Wednesday night that the FBI agents who raided Mar-a-Lago confiscated his will.

Speaking to Sean Hannity of Fox News, the former president said he was shocked to learn in New Jersey that his Florida estate was being searched.

Trump said the agents “shopped” through his belongings.

“They took a lot with them,” he said.

“I think they took my will – I found out yesterday. I said, where is it?’

Hannity joked, “Am I in it?”

Trump replied with a laugh, “That could cause a lot of trouble for people who won’t be happy — or maybe very happy.”

He added: “I am appalled that they have taken over my will. They’ve been shopping.’