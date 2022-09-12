Donald Trump repeatedly said he would STAY in White House and not let Joe Biden in

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Donald Trump told his aides he would “never” leave the White House, even after his election defeat, a new book says.

The president repeatedly refused to leave office for Joe Biden in the days following the loss, according to the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

The journalist, who made the claims in Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, reported telling staff that the election had been stolen.

The comments are said to have come after Trump refused to budge on election night and after networks declared the race for Biden.

It is the latest allegation made against Trump about his actions in the days following the 2020 election results.

“I’m just not going to leave,” former President Donald Trump told an aide after the 2020 election, according to Maggie Haberman’s forthcoming book. Trump Alleged Election Fraud on Election Night

Trump made the remarks as legal allies were sued to try to get courts to reverse results in battlefield states

An aide told Haberman that Trump said, “We’re never leaving. How can you leave when you’ve won an election?’

“I’m just not leaving,” he told another assistant, in one of his allegedly repeated statements on the subject.

The excerpts from the book, obtained by CNNdo not reveal the exact date when Trump allegedly made the comments.

But according to Haberman, a well-established reporter who has followed Trump for decades, Trump seemed to understand his defeat at an earlier point, in a race in which he ultimately left Biden 7 million votes in the popular vote and lost the electoral college to Biden 306-232.

He told aides “We tried our best” and “I thought we had it,” indicating that he may be contemplating a hard-won loss.

But that changed over time, even amid a series of legal defeats as his allies tried to reverse the results in battlefield states, only to suffer a series of defeats in court.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Nov. 10, 2020 there would be “a smooth transition to a second Trump administration”

Trump faces a number of legal investigations, including a Justice Department inquiry into national security assets seized in Mar-a-Lago

Trump was ‘wired in’ to Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel: ‘Why should I leave if they stole it from me?’

If the real estate mogul made comments about squatting in the White House, it came as other top officials followed Trump’s lead, when senior Republicans in the Capitol called to wait for Trump’s fraud claims to come to fruition in court.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said with a smile on Nov. 10, 2020.

Trump publicly undermined the election results days earlier on Election Night 2020.

After a period of uncertainty over the transition, workers moved boxes from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building onto the White House grounds on Jan. 14, 2021.

He called it a “fraud” by the public and an “embarrassment.”

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we won this election. We won this election,” he said.

The report comes as Trump, who flew to Dulles, Virginia on Sunday night, becomes entangled in a series of legal investigations.

The Jan. 6 House Committee is investigating the attempt to overturn the election. The Justice Department is investigating the removal of classified material discovered last month during an FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

A string of former top Trump officials have testified before a federal grand jury reportedly investigating the subjugation of “fake” voters before Congress met to count the election votes.