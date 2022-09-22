Donald Trump rails against New York AG Letitia James for $250M ‘vicious campaign’ lawsuit

<!–

Former President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that he had thought New York Attorney General Letitia James would settle her case against him, which he says he has issues with because he is not guilty.

The comments came as the ex-president railed against James’ $250 million lawsuit, alleging Trump lied about his property values.

Speaking to Sean Hannity from his home in Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, the ex-president referred to the lawsuit as “just a continuation of a witch hunt” and suggested that James has been after him since she first committed suicide. candidate.

“She campaigned on it four years ago, it was a brutal campaign,” Trump said. And she was just talking about Trump and ‘We’re going to get him, we’re going to charge him, we’re going to get him.’

“She knew nothing about me,” he claimed. “I’ve never heard of her, but I saw this woman, I saw this statement that she put out without knowing anything.”

“She said, ‘We’re going to get him,’ her whole campaign was based on that,” Trump continued. “Then she came after us, we’ve been talking about it for years.”

