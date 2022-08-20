Donald Trump mocks partisan CNN host Brian Stelter after his ousting from network

<!–

Donald Trump took a break from decrying the FBI to mock ousted CNN host Brian Stelter on Friday.

Amid Truth Social reports of the FBI’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago home — which he described as a “break-in” and one of the agency’s many “atrocities” — the former president took some time to to take a shot at Stelter, whose resignation was announced by CNN on Thursday.

Brian Stelter of Fake News CNN was fired for lying, and lying, and lying – ABOUT ME. May he rest in peace!’ Trump wrote on his social media platform.

Trump also reprimanded Stelter alongside Jan. 6 committee vice chair Liz Cheney, who lost the renomination for her congressional seat in Wyoming on Tuesday.

Trivia question: who has less charisma, Brian Stelter or Liz Cheney. I say Liz Cheney because Stelter could have gotten more votes than last night in Wyoming – she lost 40!’

Stelter was a staunch critic of Trump and conservative media on his show Reliable Sources, but he was booted after the show’s ratings dropped to half that of his Fox News rival.

The impeachment is the latest step in a CNN shakeup by new CEO Chris Licht, who has said he is trying to move the network away from partisan programming and focus on objective journalism instead.

On Friday, Donald Trump mocked Brian Stelter’s impeachment at CNN, writing ‘May he rest in peace!’ on his Truth Social platform

Stelter confirmed his departure from CNN in a statement to: NPR on Thursday.

He said he was grateful for the show and for his team’s research into “the media, the truth and the stories that shape our world.”

“It was a rare privilege to run a weekly show aimed at the press at a time when it had never been more consistent,” he added.

CNN confirmed in a statement to DailyMail.com that Stelter’s last show will be on Sunday.

Stelter’s departure comes the week after fellow CNN fellow Jefferey Toobin also announced he would not be returning to the network, and as Light has made it clear that more significant changes are on the way.

“I want to recognize that this is a time of significant change, and I know many of you are unsettled,” Licht told his staff, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter“There will be more changes, and maybe you don’t understand or like it.”

Many have speculated that the old and loudly left-leaning anchor Don Lemon could be next.

Brian Stelter was sacked by CNN’s new CEO Chris Licht amid an uproar at the network

Reliable Sources ratings have begun to falter in recent years, with viewership plummeting to half that of Fox News rival MediaBuzz.

CNN CEO Christ Licht is shifting the network from partisan programming and instead focuses on objective journalism

MediaBuzz averaged 1.5 million viewers this year, while Reliable Sources had its worst year since 2015 with 787,000 viewers.

It lost 34 percent among the 25-54 year olds and 31 percent in the 18-49 demographic.

Before shooting Stelter on Friday, Trump continued his ongoing rant against the FBI, which he continued to call a “witch hunt.”

When will people realize that the atrocities committed by the FBI and DOJ related to the raid on my home, Mar-a-Lago, or after years of other atrocities and unthinkable violations of liberty and the law, this is been going on for years, from the moment I descended the golden escalators in Trump Tower, to the present day,” he wrote.

“Our country’s law enforcement has become that of a third world nation, and I don’t believe the people will support that.”