Trump breaks his silence on Matt Gaetz’s withdrawal as his AG pick and why he ‘respects’ the decision

President-elect Donald Trump responded to the news that his nominee for former Attorney General Matt Gaetz had chosen to withhold his name from consideration.

“I greatly appreciate Matt Gaetz’s recent efforts in obtaining approval to become Attorney General,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He did a very good job, but at the same time he didn’t want to be a distraction for the administration, for which he has a lot of respect.”

Trump said he looked forward to Gaetz’s future career.

“Matt has a bright future and I look forward to seeing all the great things he will do!” he wrote.

Gaetz was nominated by Trump as his attorney general nine days ago despite allegations of sexual relations with a minor, prompting a House investigation.

Trump stood behind Gaetz on Tuesday when he told reporters he was not reconsidering his choice for attorney general.

Gaetz denied the allegations and reminded concerned senators skeptical of his record that the Justice Department investigated him for sex trafficking but ultimately did not charge him.

But the House Ethics Committee had completed their investigation, giving senators pause on Trump’s nomination.

Donald J. Trump and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz attend a campaign rally

More details emerged about the allegations against Gaetz after CNN reported that a woman testified before the House of Representatives Ethics Committee that she had two sexual encounters with Gaetz at the age of 17, including one with another adult woman, CNN reported Thursday, just before the accusations. Gaetz’s announcement that he would withdraw. The adult woman in question denied the incident.

Gaetz responded to the CNN story by withdrawing his name from consideration.

“While momentum was strong, it is clear that my nomination unfairly became a distraction from the critical work of the Trump/Vance transition,” Gaetz said in a statement. “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted scuffle in Washington, so I will withdraw my name from serving as attorney general.”

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, of Florida, speaks during a 2024 campaign rally for former U.S. President Donald Trump

Vice President-elect and current Senator JD Vance appeared in the Senate with Gaetz on Wednesday to convince Republican senators to support the controversial choice for attorney general.

But the final blow to his nomination appeared to be the revelation of details within the House of Representatives investigation.