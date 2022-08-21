Donald Trump left Joe Biden GRACIOUS letter on leaving the White House

Donald Trump left a “merciful” letter for Joe Biden after he left the White House, according to a catalog of the former president’s chaotic final days.

Sources and notes from the last four days of Trump’s presidency revealed that on entering the Oval Office, newly elected President Joe Biden was waiting for a letter from his predecessor, The New York Times reported.

The letter was reportedly handwritten by Trump himself on two large pages, with Biden noting to an aide that the former president had been “kinder in the letter than he expected.”

The letter will be one of the first records Biden must hand over to the National Archives when he leaves the White House.

It’s a process that has landed Trump in a feud with the FBI after a series of blunders that resulted in him being unable to hand over two dozen boxes of the outgoing president’s documents, leading to a raid on his Mar-a-Lago home.

The final days of the Trump administration were reportedly chaotic, leading to gaffes that resulted in the Mar-a-Lago raid. Despite the chaos and baseless claims that the election was stolen, Trump still left a traditional letter for Joe Biden

Biden (pictured on Inauguration Day) read Trump’s handwritten letter and told an aide he was surprised by its courtesy

With the departure of senior officials and Trump’s alleged conflict with his counsel, two dozen boxes of White House documents landed in Mar-a-Lago, leading to an Aug. 8 FBI raid.

Sources told the Times that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, in the rush to leave the White House, assured his aides that he would make sure the administration would comply with regulations to keep the documents for the National Archives behind. to leave.

However, they noted that Trump seemed more focused on “going through last-minute pardons,” as he ignored the transfer of power and repeated baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him.

Although White House Counsel’s office warned Meadows that the two dozen boxes had to be turned in, including the “highly classified” documents and letters from Korean leader Kim Jong-un, they instead ended up in Mar- a-Lago rightly so.

Under the Presidential Records Act, which regulates the processing of documents created in the Oval Office, any document generated essentially belongs to the taxpayer and must be filed with the National Archives.

Donald McGahn, Trump’s White House first attorney, had drafted a protocol for handling materials and had given presentations about the law to staffers, former officials told the Times.

They added that there have been several talks about tracking the 2020 loss about sending someone to retrieve the documents that had accumulated in Trump’s estate.

During the final days of administration, White House counsel Pat Cippolle and his deputy Patrick Philbin were well aware that [Trump’s] handling of documents was a potential problem,” the Time reported.

Officials said they knew keeping the documents at his Florida residence was a problem, but little seemed to be being done about it

Among the key items officials wanted to retrieve from Mar-a-Lago were letters to Trump from Kim Jong-un and the letter Barack Obama left for his successor

Trump has repeatedly called the attack on Mar-a-Lago a political ‘witch hunt’

Despite the concerns, it was unclear how much influence Cippolle had over Trump, as former officials allege the ex-president often scolded the lawyer for his objections to the election fraud claims.

Along with the reported disturbance between Cippolle and Trump, White House Secretary Derek Lyons, who oversaw the paperwork in the Oval Office, resigned on December 18, 2020, just a month before the big exit.

This left Meadows without an executive to facilitate the power transfer that Trump did not want to be a part of.

Despite Meadow’s efforts to have everything ready by the time Trump left office in January 2021, National Archives officials realized early on that important material was missing.

The archivists were especially excited about getting back letters from Kim Jong-Un to the president and a letter that Barack Obama left for Trump at the start of his presidency, both of which are considered of great historical value.

The chaos in the preparations for the transfer of power was reportedly exacerbated after White House staff secretary Derek Lyons, who oversaw paperwork in the Oval Office, resigned on December 18, 2020. Pictured: Documents to be moved from the White House in January 2021

Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence (center) said he has not removed any classified material after serving his term

Although National Archive officials pressured Trump’s lawyers to get the records back, they didn’t get what they wanted until they went straight to Mar-a-Lago in January 2022 to pick up 15 boxes of material.

The archivists who collected the documents also told Trump’s team that they did not keep social media records or official business conducted on electronic messaging accounts while in the White House, the Times reported.

The officials referred the matter to the Justice Department, which questioned Cippollone and Philbin, along with Trump attorney Scott Gast.

As Trump’s team laboriously prepared for the smooth transfer of power, former Vice President Mike Pence had the exact opposite experience.

His chief of staff Marc Short and counsel Greg Jacobs oversaw a full indexing and boxing of all of Pence’s government documents, three former officials with knowledge of their work told the Times.

Their fast and efficient work had only one purpose, sources said: “to make Mr. Pence leave the office without a single piece of paper that didn’t belong to him.”

Pence, who was asked directly whether he had withheld classified information upon his departure, told The Associated Press in an interview on Friday: “No, not to my knowledge.”